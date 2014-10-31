(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) The moderate capital shortfalls
emerging from the
ECB's Comprehensive Assessment (CA) illustrate how the direct
fiscal risk to
sovereigns from Europe's banking sector is shrinking, Fitch
Ratings says. Weak
nominal GDP growth and large structural deficits are by far the
largest source
of risk to public finances. However, it is hard to see how banks
can contribute
to economic growth in Europe without reducing the large stock of
problem loans,
which may entail further sovereign involvement in the sector.
We do not see the CA as a driver of any near-term sovereign
rating actions. Nor
do we expect any material call on European sovereigns to
recapitalise banks to
result given the low residual capital shortfall, once capital
raised since
end-2013 and recent restructuring plans were taken into account.
Where remaining capital shortfalls were identified, the majority
of banks should
be able to address them without sovereign support. The largest
shortfall as a
percentage of GDP is in Cyprus (EUR176m, or 1%). This will be
met by existing
convertible debt securities, including partial conversion to
equity and by new
equity issuance. For Portugal, the shortfall is EUR1.15bn or
0.7% of GDP.
Elsewhere, the maximum cost to any sovereign is 0.2% of GDP.
The most notable examples of banks being allowed to factor in
restructuring
plans are in Greece, where the aggregate capital shortfall drops
from EUR2.7bn
to just EUR343m. Greece has a EUR11bn buffer to support its
banks, which now
looks unlikely to be used in full for this purpose. An expected
change in tax
law will improve Greek banks' regulatory capital numbers, by
changing deferred
tax assets into tax credits, though this will narrow the Greek
sovereign's
future tax base.
If there were a deep recession in 2015 as in the adverse
scenario, the largest
risk to sovereign ratings would come via public debt dynamics.
Lower tax
receipts and higher social transfers would lead to higher
government deficits
and debt, but banks should be able maintain a CET1 ratio of
5.5%, lowering the
risk of failures.
Thus one part of the negative feedback loop between the two
sectors seen during
the global financial and eurozone crises has weakened. This was
a key aim of
eurozone leaders' banking union plans in 2012. The CA is an
important milestone
in this project, as will be the ECB taking on supervision tasks
within a Single
Supervisory Mechanism next week.
The possibility of further sovereign support for banks cannot be
discounted
entirely, as the recent examples of the resolution of Banco
Espirito Santo in
Portugal and Austria's capital injection into Hypo Alpe Adria
have shown.
We do not expect all banks to be fully restored to financial
health purely by
rectifying CA shortfalls. Collateral values on substantial
volumes of impaired
loans will need improvement in national economies before balance
sheets can be
freed up to lend in size. Demand for bank credit from viable
borrowers remains
low, and addressing problem loans will be even more challenging
should
deflation, which was not part of the stress tests, take hold.
It is not clear how the overhang of bad loans will be tackled,
but previous
initiatives in Europe, for example setting up "bad banks", have
sometimes
involved the sovereign - Spain, for example, has underwritten
debt issued by
Sareb. The implications for public finances depend on the
structure and
operational details of such schemes and if new ones emerged we
would assess
their fiscal impact case-by-case.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
