(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The ECBâ€™s Comprehensive Assessment: A First Step to Banking Unihere LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) The ECB's comprehensive assessment is only a first step in levelling the playing field for banks' access to private sector funds and ability to extend lending. High levels of unreserved problem loans will leave some banks, particularly in weaker countries, still vulnerable, Fitch Ratings says. There is a strong correlation between banks with the weakest balance sheets and weak eurozone sovereigns. Greece, Ireland, Italy and Spain made up more than two thirds of unreserved impaired loans at end-1H14. The banks with the highest unreserved impaired loans relative to capital tend to be from peripheral eurozone countries. Capitalisation has strengthened notably for most of the 130 banks undergoing the assessment since the last EU-wide stress test in 2011. This has continued into 2014, with reported equity for the banks in the exercise rising by around EUR65bn in 1H14, including common equity raising of around EUR31bn. The banks also issued EUR15bn of additional Tier 1 securities, with further progress in 3Q14. We expect further capital increases and restructuring to follow the comprehensive assessment at the banks identified as the weakest. Despite this, balance sheet strength will remain dependent on collateral valuation. Further progress will be needed in the first few years of the single supervisory mechanism to strengthen the balance sheet of weaker banks. We estimate it would cost around EUR70bn to raise reserve coverage of impaired loans for all banks undergoing the assessment to 60%. Upping coverage to a very solid (and arguably conservative) level of 80% would cost around EUR235bn. We certainly do not expect this much capital to be injected into the system during the next few years. The numbers do, however, give a strong indication of the importance of remaining vigilant about collateral valuation when assessing banks. The value of the collateral will inevitably be affected by the economy. We expect the link to remain for some time, so divergent strengths of national economies will remain key drivers of the individual creditworthiness of banks. We expect the majority of banks to pass the assessment, and many of those that fail could be technical failures, in the sense that capital shortfalls have either already been addressed in 2014 or capital is easily sourced from within a banking group. Only a small minority of institutions are likely to have a headline capital shortfall that means they will need to establish plans to raise capital or reduce assets by the middle of 2015. The ECB announced Friday that the comprehensive assessment results will be published on 26 October. Following the publication of the results, banks will, where necessary, have two weeks to submit capital plans to the ECB. For more details, see "The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment - A First Step to Banking Union", published today at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alan Adkins Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.