LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) The ECB's comprehensive assessment is
only a first
step in levelling the playing field for banks' access to private
sector funds
and ability to extend lending. High levels of unreserved problem
loans will
leave some banks, particularly in weaker countries, still
vulnerable, Fitch
Ratings says.
There is a strong correlation between banks with the weakest
balance sheets and
weak eurozone sovereigns. Greece, Ireland, Italy and Spain made
up more than two
thirds of unreserved impaired loans at end-1H14. The banks with
the highest
unreserved impaired loans relative to capital tend to be from
peripheral
eurozone countries.
Capitalisation has strengthened notably for most of the 130
banks undergoing the
assessment since the last EU-wide stress test in 2011. This has
continued into
2014, with reported equity for the banks in the exercise rising
by around
EUR65bn in 1H14, including common equity raising of around
EUR31bn. The banks
also issued EUR15bn of additional Tier 1 securities, with
further progress in
3Q14.
We expect further capital increases and restructuring to follow
the
comprehensive assessment at the banks identified as the weakest.
Despite this,
balance sheet strength will remain dependent on collateral
valuation. Further
progress will be needed in the first few years of the single
supervisory
mechanism to strengthen the balance sheet of weaker banks.
We estimate it would cost around EUR70bn to raise reserve
coverage of impaired
loans for all banks undergoing the assessment to 60%. Upping
coverage to a very
solid (and arguably conservative) level of 80% would cost around
EUR235bn. We
certainly do not expect this much capital to be injected into
the system during
the next few years. The numbers do, however, give a strong
indication of the
importance of remaining vigilant about collateral valuation when
assessing
banks.
The value of the collateral will inevitably be affected by the
economy. We
expect the link to remain for some time, so divergent strengths
of national
economies will remain key drivers of the individual
creditworthiness of banks.
We expect the majority of banks to pass the assessment, and many
of those that
fail could be technical failures, in the sense that capital
shortfalls have
either already been addressed in 2014 or capital is easily
sourced from within a
banking group. Only a small minority of institutions are likely
to have a
headline capital shortfall that means they will need to
establish plans to raise
capital or reduce assets by the middle of 2015.
The ECB announced Friday that the comprehensive assessment
results will be
published on 26 October. Following the publication of the
results, banks will,
where necessary, have two weeks to submit capital plans to the
ECB.
For more details, see "The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment - A
First Step to
Banking Union", published today at www.fitchratings.com
