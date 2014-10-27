(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) The results of the ECB comprehensive
assessment and
the EBA stress test exercises were broadly in line with our
expectations, so we
do not expect many rating actions, either positive or negative,
Fitch Ratings
says. The tests are an important first step towards levelling
the playing field
for eurozone banks, but there is still a long way to go.
Viability Ratings (VRs) for banks that failed the adverse stress
test, after
adjusting for net capital raised in the first nine months of
2014, are mostly
very low, in the â€˜bâ€™ and â€˜cccâ€™ range, suggesting weak
standalone strength. The
results provided a substantial amount of new disclosure, which
will feed into
our analysis of all Fitch-rated banks.
The ECBâ€™s asset quality review was a key element, with
EUR136bn of additional
non-performing loans identified and a EUR48bn adjustment to
asset values. High
levels of unreserved problem loans will remain a key risk in the
region and
leave some banks, particularly in weaker countries, still
vulnerable.
The ECB and EBA findings also highlight the reliance on
transitional capital
provisions at some banks, leaving them more exposed if the ECB
accelerates
transitional rules when it takes over as the single supervisor
on 4 November.
They also highlight that leverage is still a weakness for some
European banks.
Our report on the ECB comprehensive assessment results is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
