(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ECB and EBA Tests - Few Ratings Actions Likely here LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) The results of the ECB comprehensive assessment and the EBA stress test exercises were broadly in line with our expectations, so we do not expect many rating actions, either positive or negative, Fitch Ratings says. The tests are an important first step towards levelling the playing field for eurozone banks, but there is still a long way to go. Viability Ratings (VRs) for banks that failed the adverse stress test, after adjusting for net capital raised in the first nine months of 2014, are mostly very low, in the â€˜bâ€™ and â€˜cccâ€™ range, suggesting weak standalone strength. The results provided a substantial amount of new disclosure, which will feed into our analysis of all Fitch-rated banks. The ECBâ€™s asset quality review was a key element, with EUR136bn of additional non-performing loans identified and a EUR48bn adjustment to asset values. High levels of unreserved problem loans will remain a key risk in the region and leave some banks, particularly in weaker countries, still vulnerable. The ECB and EBA findings also highlight the reliance on transitional capital provisions at some banks, leaving them more exposed if the ECB accelerates transitional rules when it takes over as the single supervisor on 4 November. They also highlight that leverage is still a weakness for some European banks. Our report on the ECB comprehensive assessment results is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: James Longsdon Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Alan Adkins Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.