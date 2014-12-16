(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) The uncertainties around
the future success
of Japan's economic reforms will put a damper on the operating
environment for
the country's major banks, whose earnings had been buoyed in the
fiscal year
ending March 2014 (FYE14) and 1HFYE15 due to optimism around
"Abenomics", Fitch
Ratings says in a report today.
Japan's sovereign ratings were placed on Rating Watch Negative
on 9 December
2014, due to high and rising government debt, and increased
uncertainty about
the authorities' commitment to the objective of fiscal
consolidation.
Domestic operations still dominate the Japanese mega banks'
revenues and assets,
but the operating environment remains sluggish and new growth
opportunities
appear scarce in the near term. As such, core domestic earnings
prospects remain
flat, and so Fitch anticipates the banks pushing ahead with
offshore expansion -
organic and inorganic - to boost profitability. However, such
expansion is
likely to entail additional risk, as the banks expand their
interests primarily
in emerging markets.
Fitch believes that execution of offshore expansion strategies
will be one of
the larger influences on the mega banks' Viability Ratings (VRs)
over the next
18 months, as will the sovereign rating (see Fitch's non rating
action
commentary "Fitch: Japanese Financial Institution Ratings
Unaffected by
Sovereign Action" dated 10 December 2014).
The fervour created by the Japanese government's plans for
economic reforms
stimulated local markets over the past 18 months by increasing
business volumes
and fee generating prospects, and propelling stock indices. As
such, the banks'
still-high equity holdings boosted overall profitability and
capitalisation. But
Fitch views such gains as unsustainable and thus having no
impact (by
themselves) on the banks' VRs.
That said, the mega banks have lowered their equity holdings to
around 25% of
their Fitch core capital (FCC). Their exposures to Japanese
government bonds
have also been cut substantially, though they still equate to
around 2.6x
aggregate FCC. This has given the banks ammunition to build
their offshore
exposure, which they hope will make a larger contribution, from
the current 30%
(in terms of gross operating profit).
Low funding costs and higher yields from offshore loans appeal
to the banks from
a net interest margin (NIM) perspective, but Fitch expects
growing competition
in Asia to suppress overseas NIM and make meeting growth targets
increasingly
challenging. As such, any substantial improvement in NIM would
likely derive
from a material increase in risk appetite. If that is the case,
Fitch expects
the banks to appropriately mitigate such risk through the
building of additional
capital buffers.
However, substantial improvement in capitalisation is unlikely
into FYE16 as a
weaker yen could further increase risk weighted assets at a time
when the banks
are under pressure to raise their dividend payout. Given
potential calls for
legacy Tier 1 capital, the banks may issue additional Tier 1
securities in the
coming few years, but such instruments themselves would not
count towards their
FCC, Fitch's primary measure for capitalisation.
Meanwhile, the fluid situation around total loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC)
requirements makes it difficult to assess how much (or which
instruments)
Japan's mega banks - designated as global systemically important
banks - will
need to raise in qualifying TLAC over the coming years.
Nevertheless, Fitch
believes that the mega banks will be able to largely satisfy the
requirement
through refinancing of subsidiary banks' senior debt at the
parent level.
The full report titled "2015 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Miki Murakami
Director
+813 3288 2686
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Japanese
â€œMegaâ€� Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.