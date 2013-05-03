(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The market for European SME securitisations remains shut, despite significant spread contraction, Fitch Ratings says. The main reason is that securitisations of loans to SMEs, if placed with investors, are uneconomic from the lenders' perspective.

Investors tend to perform relative pricing when evaluating an investment. The prevailing view is that SME securitisation due to the lack of liquidity in the market as well as the perceived additional risk should yield a premium over more liquid reference RMBS.

The last significant placement in the primary market was Sandown Gold 2012-1 from Lloyds with a spread of 200bp over Libor for the 'AAA'-rated tranche. The transaction closed in early 2012 and spreads have tightened significantly since. Based on investor meetings and roundtable discussions, Fitch estimates that the minimum primary market spread for 'AAA' rated SME securitisations would be between 80bp to 100bp over Euribor for core European jurisdictions in the current environment.

Conversely, loan spreads charged by the lenders range between 1.2% to 2.5%, depending on jurisdiction, but have been increasing slowly. Surprisingly, the asset spreads in Italy and Spain are at the lower end of the range. As a result, for SME securitisations to be economically viable, either the spreads demanded by investors have to decrease further or assets spread charged by lenders will have to rise.

An interesting comparison is leveraged loan CLOs, which have recently seen a revival in Europe. These structures place the entire capital stack with investors including equity. With a similar level of credit enhancement as SME CLOs the 'AAA'-spreads recently priced at 140bp of Euribor. However, asset spreads on the underlying loans are on average 400bp.

Not surprisingly SME lenders prefer to access ECB liquidity, which is significantly cheaper compared to selling to investors. In 2012 Fitch was aware of a total of 27 SME securitisation transactions. All but one were retained for ECB repo and 15 came from Italy. The total volume of rated notes was around EUR35bn. The amount of SME loans included in these transactions totalled around EUR45bn.

The spread on the rated tranches was around 50bp or lower. This is significantly below the level demanded by investors, especially considering the ratings of retained tranches was typically in the 'A' category. Recent leveraged loan CLOs priced the 'A' rated tranches in the range of 300bp.

To break the deadlock, Commerzbank recently offered a novel SME covered bond structure, which was a senior unsecured obligation of Commerzbank guaranteed by an SPV with cash flows generated by a portfolio of SME loans. The final pricing of the 'AA' rated tranche was well inside the senior unsecured funding spread of Commerzbank.

The pricing suggests that investors did indeed view this product as a covered bond rather than SME securitisation. The recourse to Commerzbank provides a basis to hedge the risk if the asset quality of the underlying SME portfolio should deteriorate, an issue often raised by investors in the context of lacking liquidity of SME securitisations.