(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, April 26 (Fitch) Loan recoveries will likely
remain
challenging for Brazilian banks alongside a continued tough
macroeconomic
environment in 2017, says Fitch Ratings. Asset quality should
also remain a key
issue. Corporate NPLs are likely to improve only marginally
while increasing
unemployment should continue to weigh on retail NPLs and
household indebtedness.
Asset quality and provisioning trends in 2017 are unlikely to be
as negative as
in 2016, especially considering the high concentration of
problematic cases in
the corporate sector last year. However, asset quality trends
will still be
challenging for banks until there is greater evidence of
recovery in certain key
sectors and more solid growth trends in the economy. Fitch
forecasts economic
growth in Brazil to rise to just 0.7% this year following deep
contractions in
2015-2016 and maintains a negative sector outlook on Brazilian
banks.
Final credit losses (gross of recoveries) at Brazil's three
largest private
banks have increased significantly through the recession period
of 2015-2016,
reaching BRL58 billion last year versus BRL44 billion in 2014,
an increase of
32%. Similarly, renegotiated loans for this group of banks
reached BRL56 billion
in 2016, which represents an increase of 38% from the
pre-recession period in
2014.
Historically, rising revenue from loan recoveries is an
important factor in
strengthening net interest margins, particularly when asset
quality has weakened
and provisioning expenses remain high. However, recovery
revenues (net of taxes)
were below average in 2016, averaging roughly 17% of banks' net
income versus
the 22% average recorded in 2008-2010 following the global
financial crisis.
According to central bank rules, loans classified as level H --
loans already in
arrears for more than 180 days -- should be written off from
banks' balance
sheets after six months of classification, and any future
recovery will be
recorded as revenue and in banks' net interest margins.
The combined loss ratio (loans charged off to total loans) of
the three largest
private banks rose to 5.1% in 2016 from 4.2% in 2015 and 2014.
This increase
reflects the prolonged rise in NPL ratios. The system NPL ratio
increased to
3.8% in December 2016 from 2.8% in December 2013, mainly driven
by corporates
where NPLs rose to 3.5% from 1.8% in the same period.
Heightened losses in 2015 and 2016 highlight sizeable
concentration risks faced
by an increasingly consolidated banking sector, in addition to
broad-based
macroeconomic pressures. Brazil's largest banks increased
exposure to the
country's leading corporates during the period of rapid economic
growth
immediately preceding the recession. At the same time, M&A
activity increased
concentration, with the top six banks now holding around 80%
market share.
Large corporate defaults at major firms including Oi, Samarco
and Sete Brasil
have forced banks to renegotiate their debts. Renegotiated
credits for this
group of banks reached 5.0% in 2016, up from 4.4% in 2015 and
3.9% in 2014,
though renegotiated loans may include non-problematic assets.
Fitch's base case does not incorporate a significant impact from
renegotiated
loans on large private banks' solvency. They remain strongly
capitalized and
well provisioned. However, forming a full view of asset quality
may be
challenging until we have more clarity on the performance of the
recent vintage
of renegotiated loans. Such assets were not necessarily tested
during 2016 as
renegotiations usually incorporate expanded tenors. Also, it
should be noted
that NPLs can show a discrepancy arising from the increasing
amount of
charged-off credits that are not being accounted as past-due
loans once removed
from banks' balance sheets.
Contact:
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2216
Justin Patrie, CFA
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
