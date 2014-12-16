(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) BT's planned purchase of EE would improve the incumbent's operating profile, giving it significant scale in mobile to complement a well-run fixed line business, Fitch Ratings says. The enlarged group would benefit from revenue and cost synergies, including the recovery of revenues that are currently lost to mobile substitution and the upselling potential of quad-play, bundling mobile with its fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV services. While the pressure to develop a cohesive quad-play strategy is lower than in some European markets, we believe convergence and the ability to offer fixed and mobile services may become important in the UK. In particular the group would have a stronger proposition in the large corporate, enterprise and SME segments, where the ability to offer these services seamlessly is already important. The large equity component of the proposed GBP12.5bn deal would limit the overall rise in financial leverage. Our initial estimates suggest FFO net adjusted leverage would beapproaching 2.5x, pro-forma for the transaction, at September 2014. This ignores any additional equity and synergies, or the underlying cash flow benefits that might be expected to accrue before a transaction closed, and compares with a YE14 metric of 1.8x and a downgrade guideline of 3.0x. Although ratings headroom would be more limited, the metric would not be under pressure. BT also has several options available to fund the cash element of any transaction. An upgrade is more likely with an FFO net adjusted metric below 2.0x. Orange could receive around EUR4.6bn in cash (depending on BT's share price and final adjustments) and a 4% equity stake in BT from the sale of its 50% stake in EE. The impact on Orange's credit profile would be dependent on the use of the proceeds. If used to delever, the cash component has the potential to improve Orange's FFO net leverage by around 0.2x taking into account the loss of a dividend from EE. With FFO-adjusted net leverage at 3.4x, Orange is currently at the upper end of its BBB+ rating and any form of deleveraging will improve its financial flexibility given a backdrop of decreasing operating cash flow. Deutsche Telekom would end up as the largest shareholder in an enlarged BT with a 12% stake and would probably receive less than GBP500m in net cash. The impact on DT's leverage would be marginally positive at best as net debt under DT's own definition was EUR41.8bn at end-3Q14. The deal would give BT both fixed and mobile networks across the whole of the UK. While triple play offers have been successful in the UK, quad play has not been a major feature. However, this may change with an acquisition of EE. If the deal goes ahead BT's and EE's main competitors may not be affected in the next one or two years but the convergence of fixed and mobile networks and content over the longer-term may lead to changes to business models and industry structure. Hutchison's Three was reportedly interested in acquiring either EE or Telefonica's O2 UK. Potential mobile consolidation in the UK might reduce competitive pressures for the remaining players, depending on regulatory remedies. Vodafone has already announced its plans to offer fixed broadband services to residential customers. BSkyB and Virgin Media have strong positions in the UK triple-play market. Both companies have increased leverage after acquisitions, which might limit their flexibility to consider M&A activity. 