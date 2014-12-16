(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) BT's planned purchase of EE would
improve the
incumbent's operating profile, giving it significant scale in
mobile to
complement a well-run fixed line business, Fitch Ratings says.
The enlarged
group would benefit from revenue and cost synergies, including
the recovery of
revenues that are currently lost to mobile substitution and the
upselling
potential of quad-play, bundling mobile with its fixed voice,
broadband and
pay-TV services.
While the pressure to develop a cohesive quad-play strategy is
lower than in
some European markets, we believe convergence and the ability to
offer fixed and
mobile services may become important in the UK. In particular
the group would
have a stronger proposition in the large corporate, enterprise
and SME segments,
where the ability to offer these services seamlessly is already
important.
The large equity component of the proposed GBP12.5bn deal would
limit the
overall rise in financial leverage. Our initial estimates
suggest FFO net
adjusted leverage would beapproaching 2.5x, pro-forma for the
transaction, at
September 2014. This ignores any additional equity and
synergies, or the
underlying cash flow benefits that might be expected to accrue
before a
transaction closed, and compares with a YE14 metric of 1.8x and
a downgrade
guideline of 3.0x. Although ratings headroom would be more
limited, the metric
would not be under pressure. BT also has several options
available to fund the
cash element of any transaction. An upgrade is more likely with
an FFO net
adjusted metric below 2.0x.
Orange could receive around EUR4.6bn in cash (depending on BT's
share price and
final adjustments) and a 4% equity stake in BT from the sale of
its 50% stake in
EE. The impact on Orange's credit profile would be dependent on
the use of the
proceeds. If used to delever, the cash component has the
potential to improve
Orange's FFO net leverage by around 0.2x taking into account the
loss of a
dividend from EE. With FFO-adjusted net leverage at 3.4x, Orange
is currently at
the upper end of its BBB+ rating and any form of deleveraging
will improve its
financial flexibility given a backdrop of decreasing operating
cash flow.
Deutsche Telekom would end up as the largest shareholder in an
enlarged BT with
a 12% stake and would probably receive less than GBP500m in net
cash. The impact
on DT's leverage would be marginally positive at best as net
debt under DT's own
definition was EUR41.8bn at end-3Q14.
The deal would give BT both fixed and mobile networks across the
whole of the
UK. While triple play offers have been successful in the UK,
quad play has not
been a major feature. However, this may change with an
acquisition of EE. If the
deal goes ahead BT's and EE's main competitors may not be
affected in the next
one or two years but the convergence of fixed and mobile
networks and content
over the longer-term may lead to changes to business models and
industry
structure.
Hutchison's Three was reportedly interested in acquiring either
EE or
Telefonica's O2 UK. Potential mobile consolidation in the UK
might reduce
competitive pressures for the remaining players, depending on
regulatory
remedies. Vodafone has already announced its plans to offer
fixed broadband
services to residential customers. BSkyB and Virgin Media have
strong positions
in the UK triple-play market. Both companies have increased
leverage after
acquisitions, which might limit their flexibility to consider
M&A activity.
