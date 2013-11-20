(Repeat for additional subscribers)

The emergence of competing energy efficiency and distributed generation technologies and their constraining effects on load growth were among the primary topics on the minds of attendees at the 48th Annual Edison Electric Institute (EEI) financial conference, according to Fitch Ratings' wrap-up report published today.

As discussed at Fitch's annual breakfast session, results so far in 2013 are consistent with Fitch's expectations as articulated at last year's breakfast presentation at EEI. Key sector issues include sluggish kWh sales growth, an anemic economic recovery, gas supply overhang and high capex.

Despite an expected slow growth scenario and rising capex, Fitch's outlook for regulated utilities remains stable. This is largely due to a benign fuel price environment, relatively low, albeit rising, interest rates and generally constructive regulatory policies. Fitch's outlook for the merchant sector remains negative largely due to expectations that natural gas and power prices will remain low.

Participants at the conference also expressed concern regarding growing reliance on natural gas to generate electricity.

Other industry concerns include adapting the regulatory compact to facilitate inroads from competing, nontraditional energy sources and purveyors of energy efficiency and the long-term impact of nuclear power plant retirements.

The EEI Conference convened in Orlando, FL, on Nov. 10 - 13, 2013 against a backdrop of low interest rates and power prices which is, generally, in Fitch's view, supportive of existing credit quality for investor-owned utilities (IOUs). The full 'EEI Wrap-Up Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'