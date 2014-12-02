(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Stress tests performed by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority reinforce our view that life insurers with big guaranteed liabilities would face the sector's greatest threat if deflation took hold in the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. Our analysis of a Japan-style scenario suggests weaker or niche insurers could face rating downgrades, but the strongest and largest firms would probably not. One of the stress tests performed by EIOPA was a Japanese-like scenario including persistent low interest rates. In this scenario, 24% of participating insurers did not achieve a 100% solvency capital ratio under Solvency II rules, compared with 14% that didn't achieve the ratio under a baseline scenario. EIOPA's stress test suggested German insurers could face the biggest impact in this scenario, including a drop of more than 20% in eligible own funds. This mirrors our own analysis, which found that insurers that have written high volumes of life policies with guaranteed returns would face long-term risks if interest rates fell below the level necessary to support the guarantees. These policies are popular in several countries including Germany and the Netherlands. For a typical German life insurance portfolio backed by fixed index investments with an assumed reinvestment return of 1.5%, which could be consistent with a Japanese-style scenario, we calculate that by 2027 investment returns would no longer be sufficient to meet the required return on investment. EIOPA's stress test indicates that insurers in Germany, as well as Austria, Netherlands and Sweden could face negative net cash flows in eight to 11 years. We do not believe that persistent low interest rates would result in the negative interest margins that led to seven Japanese life insurers becoming insolvent in the early 2000s. This is because sustained low rates in Japan were not the primary driver of the industry's negative interest burden. Instead it was a combination of factors including: top-line-focused strategies that led to large volumes of savings products with high investment guarantees; significant duration mismatches; poor returns from falling equity and property markets; unhedged currency risk and high asset concentrations. For more details on the potential impact of deflation, see our recent report "The Risk of Eurozone Deflation: Insurers Would Adapt." Contact: Clara Hughes Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation: Insurers Would Adapt here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.