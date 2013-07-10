(Repeat for additional subscribers)

The ten EMEA corporates that will see the biggest increase in gross debt from the end of 2012 to 2014 will mostly come from emerging markets, Fitch Ratings says. This is a sharp change from recent years, when the list was dominated by Western European corporates.

In a report - "Top 10 EMEA Corporate Debt Changes, 2012-14" - published today, we forecast that seven of the top 10 debt raisers (those increasing gross debt under our forecasts) over 2012-2014 will be emerging markets heavyweights, including four from Russia. Rosneft tops the list, after being the only emerging markets firm to appear among the biggest debt raisers from 2009-2012. Other new entries include Saudi Electricity, Russian Railways and South Africa's Transnet, highlighting capex as the key driver for most of the debt being raised.

Our updated work on disintermediation in EMEA's corporate funding markets, as noted yesterday, already points towards increased bond penetration by emerging market corporates. The dominance of emerging markets on the list is nonetheless a risk, given that these regions have historically represented no more than one-third of EMEA corporate issuance, and that their access to capital markets is vulnerable to the periodic stresses we expect to continue in the next couple of years. This is partly offset by a concentration in blue-chip names that retain access to domestic and international bank lending in times of stress, but underlines the anaemic state of investment levels in western Europe, and the incentives for investors to transition to broader portfolio guidelines.

Our report also looks at the top and bottom 10 corporate issuers that we expect to show improved or worsening EBITDA averaged over 2012-2014 compared with 2009-2011. We found no issuers in the "red zone" - featuring on both the biggest debt increases and weakest EBITDA evolution - or in the "blue zone" - biggest debt reductions and best EBITDA evolution. We did track four issuers whose EBITDA weakness coincided with significant deleveraging, and two issuers whose large debt increases also yielded a forecast improvement in EBITDA amongst the Top 10 in the portfolio over the period.

