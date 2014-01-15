(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its EMEA
1H14 Telecoms
Dashboard.
The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit
profiles for the
sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Fixed line drag set to continue in 2014
- What Fitch is watching: Incumbents' pricing strategies for
quad-play products,
together with consumers demand for higher speed broadband
packages as well as
any signs that the proliferation of flat fee mobile voice
packages could
accelerate the secular decline of fixed line telephony.
A complete review of these topics including a review of the
dashboard is
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
