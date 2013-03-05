(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) EMEA-based aerospace and defence
companies are
likely to increase their returns to shareholders in 2013,
particularly via share
buybacks, Fitch Ratings says. This is due to strong cash
generation last year
and limited growth in capex or M&A in 2013. However, this trend
is likely to be
balanced by a desire to preserve conservative capital
structures, which should
prevent payouts being so large as to harm rating profiles.
Stronger-than-expected cash generation by the five Fitch-rated
companies that
have reported 2012 results so far increased their total cash
pile by around 33%
to more than EUR20bn, which is likely to add to pressure from
shareholders to
increase returns. With cumulative debt stable at around EUR12bn,
most companies
also have large net cash positions above their operating or
rating profile
needs.
Because of the companies' moderate leverage and only mildly
growing investment
needs in the coming year, we expect share buybacks in particular
will be more
common than they have been in recent years. Already in 2013 BAE
Systems has
announced a GBP1bn three-year buyback programme, and EADS is
likely to approve a
buyback of 15% of its shares (up to EUR3bn) later this month.
Other companies in the sector may follow due to the likelihood
of further growth
in commercial markets and the weak outlook for large scale M&A
due to the
uncertain defence spending environment. However, we expect they
will continue to
preserve conservative capital structures and balance their
investment needs with
that of shareholders, and so any buybacks are likely to be
moderate.
Buoyant commercial markets and continuous focus on cost
discipline resulted in
all five Fitch-rated companies reporting a lift in their 2012
underlying cash
flow margins. While their average revenue rise in 2012 was 9%,
pre-financing
funds from operations rose by an average of 10%, with the
average margin in 2012
at 9.8%, up from 9.6% in 2011.
Strong levels of new orders, which are typically accompanied by
cash advance
payments, meant that overall free cash flow generation among the
five companies
in 2012 was relatively stable, despite a 35% rise in capex and a
22% increase in
dividend payments. The cumulative backlog was up 4.6% at
end-2012, to EUR726bn.
The five Fitch-rated companies that have reported their 2012
results to date
are: Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, EADS NV, Thales and MTU Aero
Engines. We expect
Finmeccanica to report results in April.
