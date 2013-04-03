April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The European aerospace and defence sector is
unlikely ever to have the same corporate governance structures as other sectors,
despite recent changes at EADS, Fitch Ratings says. The industry's strategic
importance and large industrial footprint, and the sensitivity of some of its
technology, means we do not expect state influence in the sector to decline in
the foreseeable future.
EADS' state shareholders recently agreed to cut the stake they control as part
of reforms that the company's management has said will make it a "normal"
company. However, these changes are not as radical as they might appear, with
direct state ownership of the company actually increasing. We believe
significant further reforms, including governments exiting the shareholder
registers and allowing total freedom over management appointments, would be
necessary to increase the level of independence from political influence. This
assessment applies to all European companies in the sector, not just EADS.
State influence is evident in various guises at all European A&D companies. The
governments of France and Italy hold direct stakes in Thales (27%) and
Finmeccanica (32%), respectively - enough to affect senior management
appointments and strategy. At BAE Systems the UK government holds a golden share
that gives it a say on significant M&A proposals, as in the recently failed deal
with EADS.
Political influence, although understandable in light of the sector's high
security sensitivity, will remain a constraint on the industry's efforts to
consolidate. This is factored into our ratings. We believe consolidation is
necessary in the context of weak domestic defence spending and increasingly
competitive export markets. State ownership also restricts European companies'
access to some of these export markets.