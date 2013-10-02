(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
October is set to be a challenging month for EMEA
CMBS loan maturities, with 36 of the 37 loans from Fitch Ratings' portfolio that
are maturing in Q3 falling due this month, according to the agency's latest
quarterly index.
"Three-quarters of the loans due are highly levered, with Fitch loan-to-values
above 80%. This indicates timely repayment is unlikely," said Mario Schmidt,
Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "We estimate that 14 of
the loans maturing this quarter have negative equity."
A closer look by Fitch at the quarter ahead reveals six loans already in default
and special servicing, with each of these loans likely to generate a loss. "Most
borrowers are cut out of the loan market and unable to refinance, which makes
maturity extensions and standstill agreements an option in many cases,
especially outside the UK," said Schmidt. "Loss allocations are also rising as
loan workouts are finalised."
The EMEA Commercial Mortgage Market Index is part of Fitch's quarterly
structured finance index reports. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link below.
