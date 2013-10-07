Oct 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Returning economic growth and conservative cash management should boost the debt capacity of
EMEA corporates by over EUR100bn by the end of 2013, Fitch Ratings says. The rebound in debt
capacity, which assesses how much debt could be issued before reaching potential
leverage-related downgrade triggers, follows a decrease of EUR74bn in 2012.
Greater headroom means companies have a bigger buffer to weather market
downturns or large working-capital swings and that they have greater capacity to
raise debt for spending or shareholder returns without facing a downgrade.
While the main driver is the gradually improving economic environment and
conservative corporate cash management, previous rating downgrades have also had
a small impact because companies have more headroom at their new lower ratings.
This is particularly true for the utilities sector following the downgrade of
large issuers in 2012, notable RWE AG.
Natural resources companies experienced some of the biggest falls in debt
capacity in 2012 due to low commodity prices, but should improve by end-2013,
led by diversified majors Anglo American and Rio Tinto . Oil and gas
remains the sector with the greatest capacity to raise additional debt, although that has
fallen in 2013 due to the conservative oil prices used in our modelling
assumptions, rather than any weakening in the sector's fundamentals.
The telecom media and technology sector will probably see a continued drop in
debt capacity as telecom companies face a mix of intense competition and high
capex requirements to upgrade their networks. Full details of our analysis are
available in the special report "Corporate Rating Headroom's Slow Path to
Recovery," published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Rating Headroom's Slow Path to
Recovery