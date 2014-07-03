(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its outlook for
EMEA energy infrastructure remains largely stable, with the exception of
renewable energy projects.
The recently enacted reductions to the incentive frameworks in Italy, for
photovoltaic plants, and in Spain, for renewables in general, are high-profile
examples of the current regulatory instability affecting the renewable energy
industry across several European jurisdictions. The negative outlook for the
European renewable energy sector reflects such regulatory risk and the ongoing
industry adaptation to less favourable operating requirements and economic
incentives.
Low break-even price levels and, generally, firm bases of long-term take-or-pay
contracts are the key strengths underpinning Fitch-rated oil & gas projects.
These features support the projects' ability to weather the possible toughening
of hydrocarbon market conditions in the form of low prices and/or demand
contraction.
Fitch-rated gas infrastructure projects are generally characterised by stable
revenue profiles, due to regulation or contractual arrangements isolating the
project from demand and price risks. This is further supported by their natural
monopoly status in providing an essential service. This generally results in
rating stability, unless there are transaction-specific issues or regulatory
instability.
The operating performance of offshore transmission operators (OFTOs) in the UK
remains positive, with OFTOs achieving high availability levels above license
threshold requirements. A failed transmission cable at the Blue Transmission
Walney 2 led to the regulation provisions supporting the project being tested
for the first time. Positively, the regulator's decision was in favour of the
project, and in line with Fitch's understanding of licence provisions.
