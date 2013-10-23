Oct 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says EMEA oil and gas companies may see
prices come under pressure in 2014 if US-imposed economic sanctions on Iran are
eased as a result of improving relations between the two countries. This could
see Iran increase the supply of oil on world markets by around 800,000 barrels
per day leading to a downward impact on prices.
In its 2014 Outlook published today, Fitch also says it expects industry
operating costs for equipment, facilities, materials and personnel (both skilled
and unskilled), among others, will continue the upward trend started in 2010 as
demand for these products and services remains stable. However, the rate of
change could be lower than in 2013 due to our expectation of a slightly lower
hydrocarbon price environment and a follow-on slowdown in exploration and
development spending.
A lower hydrocarbon price environment also affects Fitch's capital expenditure
forecasts. Our current oil and gas corporate price deck shows a decline in the
Brent oil price of 6.8% in 2014 and a decrease in the aggregate capex of the
seven western European upstream and integrated companies we rate of 5.9% in the
same period. This is roughly equal to a USD7.2bn reduction in capex for the
European oil and gas sector in 2014.
The report also notes that any changes to the credit ratings of major European
oil and gas companies in 2014 will be driven by company-specific actions related
to their individual business and financial profiles. We do not expect that
changes in credit quality will come from events transpiring in the international
energy sector as a whole.
