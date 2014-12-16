(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: EMEA Property and Real Estate here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings says rated real estate issuers are well insulated from the risks of faster than expected tightening in interest rates and emergence of property bubbles in some prime markets. Average hedged debt profiles of around six years should limit any impact from increasing debt funding costs on cash flow and balance sheets are stronger going into 2015 and 2016. Fitch says EMEA real estate issuers will benefit from longer debt maturities, lower funding costs and defensive contractual rental income. Prime property portfolios held by Fitch's investment grade issuers will outperform in a low interest rate environment. These issuers include Unibail (A/Stable), British Land (BBB+/Stable), Hammerson (BBB+/Stable) and SEGRO (BBB+/Stable). Fitch expects new issuance from property companies to lock in long-dated low funding costs and a continuing trend of European banks deleveraging property exposures will encourage bank disintermediation into 2015. This could herald the start of the high yield market in this sector into 2015. Fitch expects the unsecured corporate bond market to be the channel for refinancing real-estate bank debt, with new issuers likely. For a detailed assessment of the outlook for property and real estate issuers across EMEA markets, see "2015 Outlook: EMEA Property and Real Estate" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Anil Jhangiani Director +44 20 3530 1571 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 144 299 184 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.