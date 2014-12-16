(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: EMEA Property and
Real Estate
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings says
rated real
estate issuers are well insulated from the risks of faster than
expected
tightening in interest rates and emergence of property bubbles
in some prime
markets. Average hedged debt profiles of around six years should
limit any
impact from increasing debt funding costs on cash flow and
balance sheets are
stronger going into 2015 and 2016.
Fitch says EMEA real estate issuers will benefit from longer
debt maturities,
lower funding costs and defensive contractual rental income.
Prime property
portfolios held by Fitch's investment grade issuers will
outperform in a low
interest rate environment. These issuers include Unibail
(A/Stable), British
Land (BBB+/Stable), Hammerson (BBB+/Stable) and SEGRO
(BBB+/Stable).
Fitch expects new issuance from property companies to lock in
long-dated low
funding costs and a continuing trend of European banks
deleveraging property
exposures will encourage bank disintermediation into 2015. This
could herald the
start of the high yield market in this sector into 2015. Fitch
expects the
unsecured corporate bond market to be the channel for
refinancing real-estate
bank debt, with new issuers likely.
For a detailed assessment of the outlook for property and real
estate issuers
across EMEA markets, see "2015 Outlook: EMEA Property and Real
Estate"
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Anil Jhangiani
Director
+44 20 3530 1571
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 299 184
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
