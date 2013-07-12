(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 12
Unsecured debt raised by some EMEA real estate
companies, attracted by low funding costs and migration from bank funding, could
be vulnerable to low recovery rates because of subordination to legacy secured
debt, Fitch Ratings says. If we were to rate these transactions, this risk could
lead us to notch the rating of unsecured debt down from the issuer's IDR.
Unrated or recent debut EMEA real estate issuers have traditionally been
dependent on secured funding from either the banking sector or structured
products such as CMBS. The move towards unsecured debt is typically a funding
cost arbitrage strategy to the benefit of equity investors. But recoveries may
be low if there is not a suitable level of unencumbered assets and income cover
to support unsecured bondholders. We look for unencumbered assets to be at least
double an issuer's unsecured debt before assigning an investment-grade rating.
The possibility that unsecured bondholder proceeds could be used to fund equity
injections into poorly funded secured structures is also a risk.
In the recent debut unsecured bond issuance by Atrium (BBB-/Stable), which
previously used secured funding, subordination risk was mitigated by the size of
the unencumbered asset pool and by low financial gearing (loan-to-value of
around 20%). The switch to unsecured funding also increased operational and
financial flexibility through a release of encumbered assets, which freely
allows for development and asset recycling of the property portfolio.
We expect the focus on subordination and recovery to increase as new, weaker
unrated entities look to switch to unsecured funding. They typically have higher
leverage, complex structures and weaker pools of unencumbered assets. In
addition, it is difficult for issuers to convince existing secured lenders to
unwind their funding structures. There may be prepayment penalties as interest
rate derivatives were attached to the bespoke funding and secured lenders will
not want to relinquish overcollateralisation.
Once companies have made the switch to unsecured funding, they may be averse to
taking secured funding again, even if it were to become cheaper and more widely
available. Companies in Fitch's UK rated property portfolio, where unsecured
funding predominates, did not take the easy option of accessing secured debt
when values plummeted in 2009 and they were in danger of breaching valuation
covenants. They knew that they had built up trust with unsecured debt holders
and 1992's equivalent textbook response of procuring a lifeboat of secured
funding would have been unnecessarily costly and hard to unwind later.