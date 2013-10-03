Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Emerging Asia: Slowing Growth
Amid Market
PressureHONG KONG, October 02 (Fitch) Credible, coherent economic policy
management by
authorities in Emerging Asia will likely be the central factor
in determining
regional sovereign credit outlooks, as the economies face their
weakest growth
prospects since 1998, Fitch Ratings says in a Special Report.
Fitch believes the two main factors affecting the growth outlook
for Emerging
Asia are: Tighter global monetary conditions as the Fed tapers
quantitative
easing, and downward pressure on non-fuel commodity prices from
China's
slowdown. The currency and asset-price volatility over summer
2013 point to the
market's continuing re-assessment of Emerging Asia's prospects.
Fitch in its September Global Economic Outlook revised down its
projection for
Emerging Asian growth to 5.7% for 2013 and 5.8% in 2014, from
6.4% and 6.5%
respectively at the December 2012 forecast round. Fitch believes
the main
factors weighing on growth are likely to be long-lasting,
implying a structural
downshift in growth expectations.
Excluding China, the region's GDP-weighted nominal effective
exchange rate fell
6.7% by end-August 2013 from end-2012. Again excluding China,
aggregate regional
foreign exchange reserves were down 7.2% over the same period.
Countries
experiencing the greatest pressure on their currencies and
reserve levels are
those where weakening current-account positions and persistent
inflationary
pressure have raised doubts over the credibility of policy
management - India
and Indonesia in particular. Fitch sees limited scope for policy
slippage for
either sovereign at the current rating levels of 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlook.
Malaysia (A-/Negative) and Thailand (BBB+/Stable) have likewise
seen erosion of
their current-account surpluses. Inflation has been lower and
more stable in
both countries than in India or Indonesia. The reduction of
Malaysia's
current-account surplus partly reflects heavy public-sector
investment spending
and so is a "twin deficit" - a key factor behind the assignment
of a Negative
Outlook to the ratings in July. Thailand has a combination of a
sharp slowdown
in activity, near-zero real interest rates, a current account
hovering on the
brink of deficit, and an expected material rise in its fiscal
deficit in 2014
that could affect the credit profile and investor confidence.
However, the
country's large net external creditor position and moderate
public debt offer
important buffers. Nonetheless, high and rising household debt
add to the risks
for both economies.
Fitch does not see a repeat of the region's 1997-98 financial
crisis as likely
at this time because of stronger regional sovereign credit
profiles - in
particular, external balance sheets. Emerging Asia, excluding
China, has six
months of imports in reserves now in aggregate, against less
than four months in
1996. Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand ran current-account
deficits of 3.4%,
4.4% and 8.1% of GDP respectively in 1996, against a 3% deficit,
close to
balance and a 3% surplus respectively projected for 2013.
"Emerging Asia: Slowing Growth Amid Market Pressures" is
available from
www.fitchresearch.com or by clicking on the link above.
