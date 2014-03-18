(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Bankruptcy court approval of the plan
of
reorganization (POR) moves Edison International (EIX) closer to
a final
resolution of its exposure to Edison Mission Energy's (EME)
insolvency and, in
Fitch Ratings' opinion, represents a positive development for
EIX's
creditworthiness. On March 11, 2014, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
for the Northern
District of Illinois, Eastern Division, approved EME's POR,
positioning EME to
emerge free of liabilities.
From a broader industry perspective, EME's insolvency
underscores the challenges
facing merchant generators. Among these challenges are Fitch's
expectations for
a continuation of relatively low power and gas prices, as well
as rising costs
related to environmental regulations and modest prospective
sales growth due to
competitive pressures from both energy-use efficiency and
renewable generation.
The approved POR incorporates the settlement agreement reached
between EME, EIX
and certain EME creditors in February 2014. Fitch upgraded EIX's
ratings and
placed them on Rating Watch Positive on Feb. 21, 2014, in
anticipation of
bankruptcy court approval of the POR. Fitch expects to resolve
the Rating Watch
Positive upon closing of the pending sale of certain EME assets
to NRG Energy,
Inc. and the formation of the new trust contemplated by the
settlement
agreement.
Under the terms of the POR, EME will remain a subsidiary of EIX,
while EIX will
assume certain income tax and pension liabilities approximating
$350 million and
retain certain tax attributes totaling an estimated $1.191
billion. All assets
and liabilities of EME that are not assumed by EIX, discharged
in bankruptcy or
transferred to NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) under the POR will be
transferred to a
newly formed trust to be controlled by EME creditors.
The closing of the sale of EME assets to NRG and the settlement
transaction is
expected to occur around late March or early April 2014. Upon
closing, EIX will
pay $225 million to the trust. EIX will make two additional
payments in
September 2015 and 2016 following the final determination of tax
attributes to
be shared between both EIX and EME's creditors under the terms
of the POR. Total
payments from EIX to the trust are expected to approximate $635
million,
approximately one-half of the value of the tax attributes.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
