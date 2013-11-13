(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) The growth prospects for the
E-cigarette market are
compelling with the entrance of the large tobacco companies
legitimizing product
beyond the perception of a passing fad, according to a Fitch
Ratings report.
E-cigarette sales estimates for the U.S. marketplace are
reaching $1.5 billion
in 2013, compared to less than $10 million in 2007. Demand,
given mainly from
current tobacco users, has essentially doubled every year since
the first
E-cigarette products were introduced in 2006. The U.S. remains
the world's
largest E-cigarette marketplace.
The large tobacco companies have introduced their own
E-cigarette products,
competing with a multitude of smaller companies. The tobacco
industry is highly
experienced at brand building to grow awareness of the category
while expanding
access and availability through an extensive retail channel.
Most participants in the highly fragmented market utilize the
internet as their
main distribution channel given the lack of scale to compete in
the retail
setting. However, the landscape is evolving, as large tobacco
companies with
strong retail expertise have entered the marketplace having a
distinct advantage
versus smaller competitors. Current tobacco retailers and a
rapidly growing base
of entrepreneurs are providing an expanding brick-and-mortar
presence for
E-cigarette manufacturers, especially those hindered by scale.
Fitch notes that government rules for the E-cigarettes industry
vary
considerably by country including outright sales and marketing
bans. Two key
markets, U.S. and Europe, are now determining oversight of the
new category.
Recent parliamentary changes to the E.U. tobacco directive
regulate the products
similar to tobacco cigarettes, including advertising
restrictions and banning
sales to minors.
In the near-term, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is
seeking to
alleviate safety and efficacy concerns as well as the potential
influence on
youth smoking initiation from use of the currently unregulated
vapor cigarettes.
Fitch also notes that advertising for E-cigarettes is currently
unregulated,
unlike tobacco products.
There are also legitimate concerns relating to the lack of
understanding of the
effects on individual health over the long-term of inhaling the
small number and
amount of ingredients found in E-cigarettes.
The full report 'E-Cigarettes: A Glowing Marketplace' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
