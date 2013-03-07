(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term IDR of
Leucadia National Corp. (Leucadia) to 'BBB-' from 'BB'.
Concurrently, Fitch
downgraded Jefferies Group LLC's (Jefferies) long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and short-term IDR to 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively, from
'BBB' and 'F2'.
The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this press release.
Today's rating actions follow the completion of the previously
announced merger
between Leucadia and Jefferies. The ratings of the two issuers
have been
equalized, as Jefferies is considered a core subsidiary of
Leucadia under
Fitch's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'.
This is based
on Jefferies' significance relative to Leucadia's equity and the
likely role it
will play in the combined company's future strategic direction.
Key executive management will be shared by both firms although
each will retain
a separate Board of Directors. Fitch believes that management
has discretion to
move capital between Jefferies and Leucadia, although that is
not expected under
normal market conditions.
The ratings also reflect the operating parameters set out by
Jefferies and
Leucadia management, including:
--Maintaining Leucadia's debt-to-equity ratio below 0.5x,
assuming Leucadia's
two largest investments are fully impaired and the DTA is
excluded from the
calculation;
--Maintaining Leucadia's ratio of minimum liquid assets to
parent company debt
below 1.0x;
--Maintaining Leucadia's minimum cash and equivalents (including
short-term U.S.
Government and Agency securities) of at least 10% of book value
(excluding
Jefferies); and
--Limiting Leucadia's single largest investment to 20% of book
value with all
other investments limited to 10% of book value (both excluding
Jefferies).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - JEFFERIES
In Fitch's view, Jefferies has become more exposed to the market
risk inherent
in the other subsidiaries' investments at Leucadia. Conversely,
becoming a
privately-owned company may help insulate Jefferies from
external market
pressures similar to those experienced in November 2011. Fitch
believes that
management's interest would generally be aligned between
Leucadia and Jefferies,
particularly now that the firms will be managed by Jefferies'
CEO and President.
Fitch would not expect Jefferies' core business strategies and
operations to be
materially impacted by the ownership change, although
management's ability to
balance time demands between Jefferies and Leucadia will be an
important
consideration. Fitch's rating view also incorporates an
assumption that
Jefferies will continue to maintain its current liquidity,
leverage and funding
profile post-transaction.
The conversion to private ownership and becoming a direct
subsidiary of Leucadia
is expected to provide several tangible financial benefits to
Jefferies. For
example, it allows Jefferies to terminate the dividends on its
common stock,
which totaled approximately $60 million per year. Furthermore,
Jefferies will no
longer be required to make minority interest distributions to
Jefferies High
Yield Holdings, which have totaled $110 million over the last
three fiscal
years. Finally, Leucadia also will have the ability to limit
Jefferies' Federal
income tax distributions by utilizing the $4.7 billion of net
operating losses
available at Leucadia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LEUCADIA
The upgrade of Leucadia's rating reflects Leucadia's highly
liquid and lowly
leveraged balance sheet, which the new management team from
Jefferies has
represented that it is committed to maintaining. Additionally, a
wholly owned
Jefferies is expected to add value to Leucadia in terms of deal
flow and
expertise.
Leucadia's ratings have been sensitive to succession issues in
recent years. The
recent management changes, with Joseph Steinberg remaining as
Chairman and the
introduction of the Jefferies executive management team,
alleviates these
concerns in the near to intermediate term. Key man risk
continues to be an issue
for Jefferies, although Fitch recognizes that the company has
executed on a
number of fronts to broaden and deepen its management team.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating drivers over the longer-term would include
Leucadia's
demonstrated commitment to a conservative liquidity profile,
limited investment
concentrations and reduced leverage at the parent company. For
Jefferies,
continued improvement in profitability and compensation cost
containment would
contribute to positive rating momentum over time. The
integration between
Jefferies and Leucadia will play an important role in the
longer-term value and
risk profile of the combined franchise, in Fitch's view.
Jefferies' and Leucadia's ratings could be negatively impacted
by a material
increase in leverage or a less conservative liquidity and/or
funding profile at
either entity. Jefferies' leverage remains at historically low
levels and Fitch
expects that over time, if markets remain stable, it may
increase modestly.
Ratings would also be negatively impacted if Fitch perceives the
risks taken in
Leucadia's investment portfolio as increasing materially from
current levels.
Fitch will continue to assess the ability of Jefferies'
management team to run
both companies effectively. Furthermore, the unanticipated
departure of key
executives at either Jefferies or Leucadia could result in
negative actions.
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a
well-established
full-service investment bank and institutional securities firm
primarily serving
middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer
operating
subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc., holds the vast majority
of the firm's
consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Nov. 30,
2012, Jefferies had
U.S. GAAP total assets of $36.3 billion and shareholders' equity
of $3.4 billion
(including non-controlling interests).
Leucudia is a holding company, which operates similarly to a
closed-end
alternative fund. It has roughly $9.3 billion in assets and $6.8
billion in book
equity. The company has been managed by partners Ian Cumming and
Joseph
Steinberg since 1978.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Jefferies Group LLC
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-term debt to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Subordinated debt to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Station Place Securitization Trust, Series 2012-1
--Senior secured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Station Place Securitization Trust, Series 2013-1
--Senior secured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Leucadia National Corp
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB';
--Senior Subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BB-'.
Leucadia's ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive.
The ratings of
Jefferies, Station Place Securitization Trust, series 2012-1 and
Station Place
Securitization Trust, series 2013-1 have been removed from
Rating Watch
Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 17.
2012);
--'Fitch: Jefferies Core Performance Improves on Fixed Income
Activity' (Dec.
19, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.