(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) State Street Corporationâ€™s (STT)
fourth quarter 2013
(4Qâ€™13) stated net income of $545 million modestly increased
from $531 million
in the sequential quarter, but up from $468 million in the
year-ago quarter,
according to Fitch Ratings. Both favorable comparisons are
largely reflective
of improved equity markets over the course of the year, which
boosted both asset
servicing and asset management fees, partially offset by higher
costs relative
to the sequential quarter.
These earnings equated to a 10.9% return on equity (ROE) in
4Qâ€™13, up from a
10.8% ROE in the sequential quarter, and a 9.3% ROE in the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch continues to view these results as satisfactory from a
credit perspective,
but below the companyâ€™s long-term historical averages.
Given the challenging low interest rate environment, the
contribution to overall
revenue from net interest income (NII) continues to remain on
the lower side
relative to historical averages. STT has, however, benefited
from slower
prepayments on its mortgage backed securities (MBS) portfolio,
which slowed
premium amortization which has helped to modestly support its
net interest
margin (NIM). As of 4Qâ€™13, the NIM increased 3 basis points
from the sequential
quarter to 1.30% on an operating basis.
Additionally, low foreign exchange (FOREX) volatility, as well
as some
disintermediation from new electronic FOREX firms has pressured
the companyâ€™s
trading revenue, which is lower relative to both the sequential
and year-ago
quarters.
Offsetting the weakness in market based revenue has been an
improvement in fee
revenue given higher equity markets and some good new business
growth,
particularly in STTâ€™s alternative asset servicing area. Fitch
would expect
continued growth in alternative asset servicing revenue given
STTâ€™s good new
business wins during the quarter.
Fitch believes that STTâ€™s focus on expense control as well as
its operations and
information technology (ops and IT) transformation program has
been good, and
created the potential for very significant operating leverage at
some point in
the future when short-term interest rates rise. Now, however,
many of these
savings have been offset by higher compliance and regulatory
costs over the
course of the last year. Fitch continues to expect these
elevated environmental
costs to persist over the near term.
Fitch continues to believe that STTâ€™s capital and liquidity
positions remain
good. STTâ€™s Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio under Basel I of 15.5%
is good, and
unchanged from the sequential quarter despite $560 million of
share buybacks
during the quarter. The pro forma CET1 ratio under Basel III
standardized
approach was 10.1% at 4Qâ€™13, and under the advanced approach
was 11.8% at 4Qâ€™13,
both of which Fitch views as solid.
Additionally, STTâ€™s Basel III supplementary leverage ratio
(SLR) was 5.2% at the
holding company which is above the 5.0% proposed minimum and
5.0% at its main
bank subsidiary, State Street Bank & Trust Company, which is
below the current
6.0% proposed minimum.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60425
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
