(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) The switch to the new European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA 2010) provides a more accurate picture of government liabilities on a standardised basis across countries, Fitch Ratings says. We have started taking account of the switch to ESA 2010 in recent reviews of sovereign ratings. Eurostat on 21 October released the first deficit and debt figures for all 28 countries in the EU based on ESA 2010 methodology. Changes such as the reclassification of R&D as investment have resulted in higher nominal GDP. Additional statistical improvements by EU members, for example updates of data sources or improvements in the way they account for certain illegal activities, also help increase GDP in most countries. The move to ESA 2010 also sees reclassification of the debt of certain state-owned or supported entities, and liabilities resulting from some financial sector interventions, into the general government sector. Our sovereign analysis already takes into account broader public sector and contingent liabilities, rather than focusing exclusively on headline debt and deficit numbers, as outlined in our Sovereign Rating Criteria. The combination of debt and GDP reclassification gives new debt-to-GDP ratios, which drop slightly on aggregate for both the EU28 and the eurozone. The ratio is lower for the five sovereigns with the largest economies, where changes in GDP exceed the impact of debt reclassification. (In the UK, for example, the ratio drops by 3.3pp to 87.2% in 2013.) But debt ratios remain significantly higher than rating category medians in all five cases. Cyprus sees the biggest drop in the debt-to-GDP ratio, of 9.5pp. This is almost entirely driven by a revision in GDP, mostly due to statistical improvements. For those sovereigns where debt reclassification causes the ratio to rise significantly, this may be because an existing or anticipated credit weakness is now better represented in the data. The biggest upward revision (8.6pp) occurs in Croatia, where we assumed that ESA 2010 would result in material revisions to government debt because of the high level of government-guaranteed SOE debt. The changing treatment of pension assets under ESA 2010 also means that headline deficits this year and next will be higher than would otherwise have been the case, although they will continue to decline. Austria experiences the next biggest increase (6.7pp), mainly due to the reclassification of financial defeasance structures and the debt of the state railway company. The third-biggest increase is in Belgium (up 3.0pp to 104.5%), although gross government debt figures have already been partly revised due to earlier reclassifications. Belgian public debt could start to decline next year because of gradually increasing primary surpluses, subject to GDP growth and deflator assumptions. The debt projections we use in our sovereign credit analysis will be based on the new methodology for all EU countries. In some cases, there will be a further impact on government debt ratios from developments in 2014, such as support to banking sectors and state-owned enterprises.