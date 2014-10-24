(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) The switch to the new European System
of National and
Regional Accounts (ESA 2010) provides a more accurate picture of
government
liabilities on a standardised basis across countries, Fitch
Ratings says. We
have started taking account of the switch to ESA 2010 in recent
reviews of
sovereign ratings.
Eurostat on 21 October released the first deficit and debt
figures for all 28
countries in the EU based on ESA 2010 methodology. Changes such
as the
reclassification of R&D as investment have resulted in higher
nominal GDP.
Additional statistical improvements by EU members, for example
updates of data
sources or improvements in the way they account for certain
illegal activities,
also help increase GDP in most countries.
The move to ESA 2010 also sees reclassification of the debt of
certain
state-owned or supported entities, and liabilities resulting
from some financial
sector interventions, into the general government sector. Our
sovereign analysis
already takes into account broader public sector and contingent
liabilities,
rather than focusing exclusively on headline debt and deficit
numbers, as
outlined in our Sovereign Rating Criteria.
The combination of debt and GDP reclassification gives new
debt-to-GDP ratios,
which drop slightly on aggregate for both the EU28 and the
eurozone. The ratio
is lower for the five sovereigns with the largest economies,
where changes in
GDP exceed the impact of debt reclassification. (In the UK, for
example, the
ratio drops by 3.3pp to 87.2% in 2013.) But debt ratios remain
significantly
higher than rating category medians in all five cases.
Cyprus sees the biggest drop in the debt-to-GDP ratio, of 9.5pp.
This is almost
entirely driven by a revision in GDP, mostly due to statistical
improvements.
For those sovereigns where debt reclassification causes the
ratio to rise
significantly, this may be because an existing or anticipated
credit weakness is
now better represented in the data. The biggest upward revision
(8.6pp) occurs
in Croatia, where we assumed that ESA 2010 would result in
material revisions to
government debt because of the high level of
government-guaranteed SOE debt. The
changing treatment of pension assets under ESA 2010 also means
that headline
deficits this year and next will be higher than would otherwise
have been the
case, although they will continue to decline.
Austria experiences the next biggest increase (6.7pp), mainly
due to the
reclassification of financial defeasance structures and the debt
of the state
railway company. The third-biggest increase is in Belgium (up
3.0pp to 104.5%),
although gross government debt figures have already been partly
revised due to
earlier reclassifications. Belgian public debt could start to
decline next year
because of gradually increasing primary surpluses, subject to
GDP growth and
deflator assumptions.
The debt projections we use in our sovereign credit analysis
will be based on
the new methodology for all EU countries. In some cases, there
will be a further
impact on government debt ratios from developments in 2014, such
as support to
banking sectors and state-owned enterprises.
