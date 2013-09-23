Sept 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The German authorities' approach to the eurozone
crisis is unlikely to alter significantly whatever coalition the CDU/CSU form,
despite the collapse of the Free Democratic Party, Fitch Ratings says. The
pending election had slowed the bloc's crisis response in 2013. However, a
number of potential flashpoints between now and year-end will highlight the
unresolved issues and tensions within the eurozone on how best to deepen
Economic and Monetary Union.
The political consensus in Germany reflects popular support for the country's
existing approach to the eurozone, with its emphasis on fiscal and economic
reform to improve competitiveness, and resistance to debt mutualisation.
Politicians are also mindful of the possibility of legal challenges in the
Constitutional Court to extending the remit of existing stabilisation
mechanisms.
This is reflected in pre-election comments from CDU/CSU, SPD, and some smaller
parties, who oppose using ESM funds for direct bank recapitalisation without
strict conditionality; they oppose a common deposit guarantee fund; and are in
favour of eurozone members that receive support having to make a more formal
commitment to reform. On debt mutualisation, the SPD has significantly toned
down its earlier support for common eurozone bonds. Overall, we do not expect
the German authorities to significantly modify their approach to the crisis
post-election even where it is at odds with other eurozone members or central
institutions.
Market pressure on policy makers to speed up their response to the crisis may
lie dormant as long as the European Central Bank stands ready to intervene in
sovereign bond markets. However, a number of unresolved issues will re-emerge in
the coming months.
There is little clarity about the terms of future EU support for sovereigns.
This remains a key issue and has already resurfaced in talk of a possible
funding gap in 2014 in Greece's second programme, which will require additional
financing to be identified this autumn (we have previously acknowledged the
possibility of minor funding shortfalls appearing after 2013).
Ireland's programme is due to end in December this year, and Portugal's in May
next year. Our base case remains that Portugal will need and receive further
official support; deciding how to provide it may test relations between Portugal
and its international creditors, including Germany, as Portugal seeks to have
its deficit target under the programme increased.
Policy makers will also try to decide the final shape of the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks this autumn. Germany's preference (shared by
some other eurozone members) is that current proposals could require changes to
the Lisbon Treaty and approval by all EU members; this threatens to complicate
or delay a decision based on existing proposals, further slowing progress
towards banking union in the eurozone.
The expected continuity in Germany's approach to the crisis suggests that the
process of deepening EMU integration via institutional reform and achieving
greater clarity on the terms of financial and fiscal risk sharing will remain
slow.
This is in line with our long-standing base-case that resolving the crisis will
take time and the eurozone authorities will continue with an ad hoc
policy-making approach. Political commitment to maintaining the currency union
remains strong and our base case is that a break up will be avoided, but the
path to resolution will remain bumpy.