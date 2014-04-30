(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The EU bank stress test assumptions appear sufficiently robust to bolster investor confidence when complete, especially as it is preceded by asset quality reviews (AQRs), Fitch Ratings says. The quantitative stress evaluation is a good first step in ensuring Europe's major banks are adequately capitalised. Reviews on capital planning, governance and contingency planning could further enhance confidence.

The credibility of the EU-wide stress test is enhanced this time by AQRs, including one by the ECB for large eurozone banks subject to the single supervisory mechanism. The AQR is a step towards the harmonisation of asset quality measurement for the region, levelling the playing field for identifying problem loans and assessing reserve coverage.

Many banks reviewed their portfolios in 2013, applying more conservative classifications of impaired loans than previously and boosting provisions, often encouraged and aided by national regulators. The most important outcome will be a strengthening of the consistency of input data for the European Banking Authority's (EBA) stress test.

EBA Scenarios

The stress test itself includes baseline and adverse scenarios. The EBA's scenarios involve economic variables that capture hypothetical changes in bond yields, asset prices and economic growth globally, among other factors. The test is more complex, comprehensive and tougher than the 2011 recapitalisation exercise, which did not involve any adverse macro-economic scenario.

We see the bond yield shock component in the adverse scenario as particularly important for this review given the risk that a tapering of US Federal Reserve bond purchases over the next year could leave some markets, particularly emerging market economies, vulnerable. Another important shock is a currency depreciation in central and eastern Europe to reflect global financial tensions.

The inclusion of sovereign debt haircuts in the scenarios makes the test more rigorous, especially as a common approach will be applied to available-for-sale (AFS) sovereign securities. Regulators can currently filter out unrealised losses for AFS sovereign debt from banks' capital calculations. The stress test will apply a consistent phase out of the filter.

The adverse scenario assumes recession followed by marginal growth in 2016. This is 7pp below the growth projected in the baseline scenario on a cumulative basis. The baseline assumes that GDP grows slightly higher than our 2014 and 2015 forecast of 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

ECB Timeframe to Cover Capital Shortfalls

For participating eurozone banks, the ECB expects lenders to cover capital shortfalls revealed by the AQR and the baseline stress test scenario through common equity within six months after the result is announced in October.

Shortfalls under the adverse scenario must be met within nine months and can include certain additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments, subject to caps that depend on the trigger points. Many banks have raised equity or issued AT1 securities this year. Fitch expects more to follow and believes AT1 trigger points may increasingly be set with the ECB's shortfall qualification criteria in mind.

We consider the nine month time horizon to meet stressed capital shortfalls to be fairly aggressive but probably necessary to ensure confidence in the process and establish European banks on a solid footing going into Banking Union.

Regulators may apply system specific shocks on top of the common EBA scenarios and use other thresholds, such as a fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 as announced for the UK variant test. In addition to quantitative standards a qualitative assessment, like the one included in the US bank capital review exercise, could further enhance investor confidence in risk management and governance of a bank's capital planning process. But we do not expect this to be introduced in Europe before this year's round of stress tests is complete.