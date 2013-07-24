(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Today's draft proposal by the EU
Commission to cap
interchange fees for some European debit and credit card
transactions will
likely have only a limited and manageable financial impact on
American Express
(AmEx) and Discover Financial Services (Discover). Fitch expects
the largest
impact to be felt by card-issuing banks in Europe, which issue
payment cards on
the Visa and MasterCard network.
The proposal targets the four-party payment networks (e.g. Visa
and MasterCard)
and would cap interchange fees paid by merchants at 0.2% for
debit card
transactions and 0.3% for credit card purchases. If implemented,
this would cut
fees from current levels, which vary across EU member countries
and can be as
high as 1.8%.
Three-party payments systems that rely on bank issuers would
also be regulated
under the proposal. This includes AmEx's Global Network Services
(GNS) business
and Discover's Diner's Club. Importantly, we do not believe the
proposal would
apply to the proprietary card businesses of AmEx or Discover.
For AmEx, we
estimate that the regulated segment accounted for approximately
$61 million in
pretax earnings in 2012.
For Discover, we expect the impact to also be muted, given that
the company's
European Diner's Club business accounts for only 3% of total
payments volume.
Additionally, roughly half of that volume comes from corporate
cards, which are
excluded from the proposed caps.
The larger financial impact of the draft rule would be seen in
four-party
networks where issuing banks generate substantial revenues.
According to the EU
proposal, interchange fee regulation would create EUR9 billion
($11.9 billion)
in annual savings for merchants, of which EUR6 billion ($7.9
billion) could
potentially be passed through to consumers.
If new regulation is approved, we believe it could potentially
lead to higher
cardholder fees as banks seek to recover lost revenues. This
would likely take
the form of reduced reward programs and/or annual membership
fees. It also
remains unclear whether merchants would be willing to pass
through the benefits
to consumers.
Fitch expects that any new regulation will include an adequate
transition
period, thereby reducing the likelihood that the proposed fee
caps would be
implemented in the near term. In addition, the draft proposal
will need to be
reviewed by EU member states and legislation will eventually
need to be passed
by the European Parliament. This process could take many years
to complete.
