July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The European Parliament's initiative to temporarily withdraw some carbon emission permits
could push prices higher if it gains traction, says Fitch Ratings. But on its own it will
probably not move permit prices enough to reverse the competitive advantage coal-fired power
plants hold over natural gas-fired facilities.
The vote to temporarily withdraw 900 million permits pushed prices up more than
9% on Wednesday (and by 20% in the six-month forward market). We believe they
are likely to rise further if the plan is implemented, as the volume withdrawn
represents around 15% of the total permits available for 2013-2015 and
potentially more than a third of the permits due to be auctioned over that
period.
However, implementation is still uncertain as it would need to be approved by
national ministers and this could take many months, if it happens at all. Even
with broad support, the plan is not likely to lift the permit price from its
current level below EUR5 per tonne to the EUR15-20 that we believe would be
necessary to make natural gas-fired plants competitive with coal-fired plants at
current fuel prices.
The proposal also only delays the issuing of permits, rather than cancelling
them altogether, and the parliament's decision included a commitment not to
expand or repeat the measures. This means that if European economies, and
therefore demand for carbon emissions, do not pick up by 2016, or if roll-out of
renewable capacity is faster than expected, the supply overhang will return and
could worsen.
A decline in the cost of permits since mid-2011, combined with a drop in coal
prices, has made coal-fired plants more profitable relative to gas plants, which
generate roughly 50% less CO2 to produce the same amount of energy. Uncertainty
about the cost of emissions over the medium term remains one of the key risks
for EU power generators. We therefore continue to believe that a diversified and
flexible generation portfolio is the most positive for a utility's credit
rating, as over-reliance on one source may prove detrimental to cash flows if
there is a major change in CO2 or fuel prices, or government energy policies.