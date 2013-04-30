April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
European spirits manufacturers will probably maintain
their high levels of trade investment in China despite a slowdown in sales
growth that will take time to recover, Fitch Ratings says.
While this investment will hit profit growth from operations in the Asia-Pacific
region, we believe it will be affordable thanks to continued strength of the
much bigger US market, where spirits are boosting market share at the expense of
beer.
Diageo, Pernod and Remy Cointreau all reported sharply lower growth rates
in Asia Pacific between April 2012 and end-March 2013, although all remained
comfortably in positive territory. We believe this was in part because of the
political changeover in China, which has included a crackdown on gift-taking and
personal spending by civil servants.
We expect sales growth for high-end spirits to improve in 2013-2014 following
the completion of the changeover and some resumption of gift-giving, but a full
recovery to the pace of 2011 is unlikely. Private consumption will support
growth, especially among drinks that are already well established in the market,
such as cognac.
The eventual impact of the slowdown on consolidated earnings is unclear and will
depend on how companies adjust their spending. Spirits manufacturers can cut
advertising and promotional spending quickly when necessary. However, in China
they may decide against this as the country remains a key growth market in the
long term - companies may be willing to keep paying to ensure their products
remain on shelves in bars and restaurants.
Among the major European spirits companies, Diageo has the biggest relative
exposure to the strengthening US market, which will help compensate for a
slowing Chinese market and continued weakness in western Europe. Diageo reported
sales growth in Asia-Pacific slowed to 4% in the first nine months of its fiscal
year (9M13) from 10% a year earlier, while North American growth edged up to 6%
from 5%.
The popularity of cognac compared to scotch whisky should help limit the impact
on Remy Cointreau, for which organic sales growth in Asia Pacific slowed to a
still-strong 20% in the first half of FY13 from 34% a year earlier in Asia.
Pernod's consolidated sales growth of 4% in 9M13, only marginally lower than
Diageo's 5%, also enjoyed a degree of resilience thanks to its cognac portfolio
and despite a lower exposure to the US than Diageo (approximately half of
Diageo's 33% of sales) and a larger one to western Europe.