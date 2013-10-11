Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The European Parliament's rejection of a proposal to
regulate e-cigarettes as medicine may spur major tobacco companies to accelerate
the roll-out or increase investment in their own products, Fitch Ratings says.
The decision means e-cigarettes will remain a fertile area for the small players
that started this fledgling market, and the tobacco giants will therefore want
to make sure they do not lose out as the market grows.
The mid-term growth of e-cigarettes - which still account for no more than 2% of
smoking in the EU - is hard to predict, and will depend significantly on
pricing, availability and the consumer experience compared with traditional
cigarettes. But we believe growth prospects could be substantial.
Europe's latest tobacco regulations will introduce some curbs, such as
restrictions on advertising. The parliament's rejection of the most stringent
proposal on treating them as medicine, however, means there should be no impact
on their availability, enabling the current pace of substitution with
traditional cigarettes and tobacco to continue.
This would have a negative impact on tobacco companies, but there is still room
for individual countries to lobby for changes before the rules come into force
or to introduce their own local requirements. The UK authorities, for example,
have called for e-cigarettes to be regulated as medicine. The Italian
authorities have also expressed concerns as to whether easy availability could
make e-cigarettes an entry point for smoking among the young, partly offsetting
the overall health benefit from helping existing smokers to quit.
The large tobacco companies were initially absent from the e-cigarette industry,
but they are now working to catch up with the smaller specialist producers.
British American Tobacco, which recently launched its product in the UK, and
Philip Morris International have more products in the pipeline.
Further regulation or demand for scientific studies could make it easier for the
tobacco companies to bridge the gap - thanks to their deep pockets and
experience of dealing with a highly regulated trading environment. Tougher
regulation, as well as providing a relative advantage to their e-cigarette
divisions, would result in higher prices for e-cigarettes - which could also
benefit tobacco companies by limiting their attraction for smokers and slowing
the decline in tobacco sales.
In the longer term, the EU or individual governments may also elect to tax
e-cigarettes, especially if this leads to a more rapid decline in smoking rates.
The total annual EU tax income from tobacco sales is around EUR100bn, which
outweighs the additional healthcare costs associated with smoking in the region
- and governments would therefore need to find a way to make up for the lost
revenue.