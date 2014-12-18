(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) After years of opening more, and in
some cases
ever-larger stores, the European retail sector should see a
decline in total
sales space from 2015 amid growing online competition and
changing consumer
spending patterns, Fitch Ratings says. Competition is likely to
remain fierce as
consumers focus on value but cost cutting should keep profits
steady and lower
dividends may drive modest deleveraging, supporting a stable
outlook for the
sector.
We believe 15% to 20% of total retail space could be lost in the
next four or
five years due to closures and a trend towards smaller stores,
with the
reduction concentrated in hypermarkets, supermarkets and
out-of-town stores.
While overcapacity in hyper and supermarket stores is
significant, we expect the
adjustment to be gradual and do not believe it will lead to
major disruption for
Fitch-rated retailers. Instead, the impact of closures will be
mitigated as
retailers migrate customers onto their online platforms, while
capex will be
more effectively deployed on small-store formats with better
returns.
Non-food retailers will probably see physical space fall faster
than food
retailers because of greater online competition. Do-it-Yourself
and big-ticket
retailers such as Homebase, METRO and Kingfisher will be among
the most exposed
to this trend.
In food retail, Tesco is among the most exposed to margin
erosion from falling
revenues, due to its significant operating leverage linked to
its large-store
formats. The group's international diversification, however,
adds strategic
options and offers some flexibility to repair its stretched
balance sheet.
For more detail on our forecasts for the coming year, see the
report "2015
Outlook: European Food and Non-Food Retail" published today and
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: European
Food and
Non-Food Retail
here
