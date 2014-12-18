(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) After years of opening more, and in some cases ever-larger stores, the European retail sector should see a decline in total sales space from 2015 amid growing online competition and changing consumer spending patterns, Fitch Ratings says. Competition is likely to remain fierce as consumers focus on value but cost cutting should keep profits steady and lower dividends may drive modest deleveraging, supporting a stable outlook for the sector. We believe 15% to 20% of total retail space could be lost in the next four or five years due to closures and a trend towards smaller stores, with the reduction concentrated in hypermarkets, supermarkets and out-of-town stores. While overcapacity in hyper and supermarket stores is significant, we expect the adjustment to be gradual and do not believe it will lead to major disruption for Fitch-rated retailers. Instead, the impact of closures will be mitigated as retailers migrate customers onto their online platforms, while capex will be more effectively deployed on small-store formats with better returns. Non-food retailers will probably see physical space fall faster than food retailers because of greater online competition. Do-it-Yourself and big-ticket retailers such as Homebase, METRO and Kingfisher will be among the most exposed to this trend. In food retail, Tesco is among the most exposed to margin erosion from falling revenues, due to its significant operating leverage linked to its large-store formats. The group's international diversification, however, adds strategic options and offers some flexibility to repair its stretched balance sheet. For more detail on our forecasts for the coming year, see the report "2015 Outlook: European Food and Non-Food Retail" published today and available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Paula Murphy Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1718 Pablo Mazzini Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1021 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: European Food and Non-Food Retail here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.