Fitch Ratings has published the H113 EU Tobacco Sector dashboard.

The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Challenges in Western Europe.

- What Fitch is watching: Next Generation Products, Revised Regulation, Growing Illegal Cigarette Market.

- The ratings impact of the above.

Issuers covered in the special report include Philip Morris International, Inc., British American Tobacco plc and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

