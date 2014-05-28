(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The European Parliament election results have strengthened the mandates of the ruling
parties in Italy and Spain, and even the results in Greece and Portugal show considerable
support for economic reform. The sustainable economic and fiscal policies being pursued in these
countries are key factors underpinning ratings in the region.
In Italy, Matteo Renzi's centre-left PD polled exceptionally strongly (41% vote
share), following a campaign fought primarily on the issues of reform and the
suitability of eurozone membership for Italy's economy. The PD's clear electoral
victory over M5S and Forza Italia gives Renzi a re-enforced mandate. We view
this as credit positive as it should provide further momentum to Renzi's
previously stated economic reform agenda.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right PP also topped the polls,
securing 26% of the vote, against the opposition Socialists' 23%. This result
is striking because the PP has been at the helm since late 2011, overseeing
drastic fiscal tightening and politically challenging reform. The relatively
strong economic improvement in recent quarters is also likely to have
contributed.
In both Greece and Portugal the ruling party lost by aabout four percentage
points to the main opposition. Considering the scale of the austerity measures
imposed under the bailout programmes, this shows there has not been a large
electoral backlash against fiscal and economic reform.
In Greece, the ruling centre-right ND polled 23% against left-wing opposition
SYRIZA's 27%, although the (purely illustrative) combined vote share of the
ruling ND/PASOK coalition exceeded this figure. The better-than-expected 8% vote
for the PASOK-led centre-left grouping should provide some stability to the
Greek coalition in the near term. In Portugal, the PSD/CDS-PP coalition that has
been in power for the past three years of the bailout programme received 28% of
the vote, behind the centre-left opposition Socialist Party's 31% but not out of
contention.
The easing of the eurozone crisis and the recovery of some individual sovereigns
has been reflected in a number of positive rating actions for sovereigns in the
periphery this year, most recently in Greece, which we upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
last week.
Although risks to political stability remain in all four countries, the
elections support our view that these governments will continue to pursue
sustainable economic and fiscal policies. However, even with strong fiscal
policy discipline most eurozone countries will find it hard to significantly
reduce public debt over the coming decade without a return to healthy levels of
economic growth.