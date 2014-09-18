(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says non-financial
corporate issuers
continued to pre-fund at a healthy rate in 8M14 by issuing bonds
1.5x the 2014
maturing bond volume, despite a small fall in absolute volume.
High yield (HY)
bonds grew their share of new issuance to 37% year on year as
issuer-friendly
conditions broadly prevailed and spread tightened towards
all-time lows.
However, the recent demise of Phones 4U - the wireless telecoms
services company
- may temporarily dent investor sentiment for riskier credits.
The upgrade-to-downgrade ratio moved into positive territory,
with the volume of
bonds experiencing upgrades exceeding downgrades by 1.8x
compared with 0.3x for
2013. The move was driven by a collapse in downgrade volume with
no meaningful
above-trend change to upgrades and the outlook remains cautious
as net Outlooks
and Rating Watches remain in negative territory, despite
improving in the past
two quarters.
GIIPS-based non-financial issuers accounted for only 3.1% of
downgrades compared
with 17.7% in 2013, with bonds from Italian firms showing the
greatest
improvement - registering no downgrades in the year to July from
a share of 16%
in 2013. The improvement in rating profiles coincided with a 14%
increase in
issuance from GIIPS firms, although a 93% drop in supply from
Russian issuers
has helped reduce the regional diversity of new bond volume.
Telecoms, media and technology (TMT) firms boosted issuance by
16%, while volume
from energy, utilities and infrastructure (EUI) and industrials
sectors shrank -
most notably for the latter, which declined 14%. The boost to
new bonds supply
in TMT came as the sector experienced the best rating migration
turnaround in
7M14 compared to 2013.
The rise of HY issuance is driven by an increasing share of 'B'
rated bonds as
riskier credits access the bond market to take advantage of
favourable funding
conditions. HY bonds account for 22% of total outstanding
non-financial
corporate bonds at the end of June 2014, compared to 8% at the
end of 2008..
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA
Non-Financials Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
