(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor here LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says European financial-sector issuers increased their supply of new bonds by 13% year on year in August, benefitting from rising investor sentiment and fresh lows in new issue coupons. New volume was boosted by a near 3x rise in bank junior bonds as bank bail-in plans and refinancing of legacy instruments to boost Basel III capital provided an incentive for banks to issue despite ongoing deleveraging. Swelling bank junior bond issuance was a major factor boosting European high-yield issuance in 7M14, helping it surpass issuance in the US high-yield market for the first time. The resumption in additional tier 1 supply following a market volatility-induced pause in July and August will support issuance further as banks move to comply with regulatory capital targets while pricing is advantageous. A declining volume of bonds affected by downgrades was largely behind the strengthening rating migration trend for financial-sector bonds in 7M14, compared with the whole of 2013. The lower downgrade rate led to a 72% improvement in the ratio of upgrades to downgrades by volume to 0.37x. However, the improvement belies the fact that many EU banks face downward rating pressure due to weakening sovereign support and evolving bank resolution plans, presenting the main threat to an extension of the trend. The gradual rehabilitation of Europe's troubled periphery is reflected in the lower share of downgrades from eurozone financials in 7M14 compared with a year earlier. The region now accounts for three-quarters of bond downgrade volume from financial-sector issuers, down from 92% in 2013. The share of downgrades from GIIPS-based financial issuers halved over the same period to 12% of total volume. Italian and Spanish bank bonds accounted for only 1.5% of total downgrade volume in 7M14, down from 24% in 2013, while Portugal took 11%, driven solely by downgrades of Banco Espirito Santo bonds, up from 0.3% in 2013. Overall, 4% of financial-sector bonds outstanding were affected by downgrades in the year through July, down from almost 6% in 2013. More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.