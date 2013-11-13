(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Most European investors consider
there to be several
challenges to investing in Basel III-compliant capital
instruments, according to
a Fitch Ratings quarterly investor survey conducted in October.
The key ones
arise from regulatory uncertainty.
The two main issues identified by survey participants were the
influence on
non-performance of regulatory and model risk, and uncertainty
about
loss-absorption trigger points, including the definition of
"point of
non-viability" (PONV); 48% of investors highlighted the first
issue and 42% the
second. Of less concern, but still meaningful, were the issues
of mandate
restrictions, inadequate pricing of risks and secondary market
liquidity.
A bank could be restricted from making coupon payments on
additional tier one
(AT1) securities if changes in capital buffers, requirements or
risk weights
imposed by European regulators cause a breach of its combined
capital buffer
requirements. These regulatory and model risks amplify
uncertainties for
investors.
Fitch believes the most easily activated form of loss-absorption
is the
non-payment of interest on AT1 securities, making it the key
rating driver for
such instruments. Unless a bank were to suffer a very
substantial and sudden
loss, coupon omission would be likely well before an equity
conversion or
write-down trigger is hit, based on the levels of these triggers
in the handful
of European bank AT1 deals launched so far.
Regulatory and model risk is of lower concern in Asia-Pacific at
present because
the banks have relatively comfortable capital ratios, which are
less affected by
Basel III changes due to their simpler structures, meaning that
there has been
less focus on additional capital buffers. But Asia-Pacific
investors were more
concerned about the PONV; and in our investor survey for the
region published
last month, foresaw more challenges with market liquidity and
pricing than
European investors. Pricing and liquidity in Asia is being
distorted by the
involvement of private bankers and the influence of private or
retail investors
attracted to these securities in the low-interest environment.
Investor uncertainty about PONV has arisen because regulators
have not always
defined what events would trigger it, and there may be a fair
amount of
judgement in the decision for Tier 2 instruments. There may also
be more than
one authority involved if a bank has substantial operations in
multiple markets,
which could complicate the process.
Fitch's Q413 survey closed on 4 November. It represents the
views of managers of
an estimated EUR7trn of fixed-income assets. We will publish the
full results
during November.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
APAC Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 2013
here
