LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that increased M&A
activity in the European pharmaceutical sector has resulted in
stronger business
models but for certain issuers also declining financial
headroom.
Pharmaceutical M&A in Europe has focused on selective portfolio
optimisation and
asset swaps (as in the Novartis AG/GlaxoSmithKline PLC deal),
with an aim to
mitigating R&D risks and achieving scale advantages in selective
areas such as
consumer healthcare (as in the Bayer AG/Merck &Co., Inc. deal).
R&D productivity is an increasingly important factor for M&A in
the
pharmaceuticals industry as bringing a new drug to market is
becoming more
complex and more expensive. Further reimbursement rules for
companies have
become tougher with a growing focus on value-based assessment
from healthcare
bodies such as National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
(NICE) in the
UK. Within the consumer healthcare sector scale is a
pre-requisite for success
given the intensely competitive environment.
The larger European M&A pharmaceuticals transactions have been
structured in a
capital-light manner, including asset swaps and the use of
hybrid capital, to
protect the financial profiles of the acquiring parties. As a
result out of the
six rated European pharmaceuticals companies involved in M&A
activity, Fitch has
only revised Bayer AG's Outlook to Negative from Stable; the
rest were
unaffected. Nevertheless, M&A has significantly reduced
financial flexibility
for some issuers and may prompt other issuers absent from M&A,
such as Sanofi
SA, to review their business models to achieve scale in order to
compete more
effectively.
The report focuses on the key trends of the M&A uptick seen so
far this year in
the sector, the impact on Fitch rated European pharmaceuticals
issuers and the
effect on the business profile and financial headroom for each
issuer.
The report, Tracking the implications of M&A on European Pharma,
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
