(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) In advance of upcoming third-quarter 2013 earnings calls, Fitch Ratings has published a report reviewing what management at U.S. auto manufacturers and suppliers said regarding market conditions in Europe during their second-quarter earnings calls. A combination of austerity programs and fiscal concerns has resulted in low consumer confidence in Western Europe, which has driven a decline in sales every year since 2007. The weak market conditions have pressured the profits of U.S. auto manufacturers and suppliers with significant exposure to the region. Despite a continued downbeat assessment of the market, a common theme on the second-quarter 2013 earnings calls was guarded optimism that the bottom of the market may be near. However, the more positive tone did not suggest that an inflection point has been reached yet. Instead, most industry participants believe that vehicle sales will stay near the market bottom for an extended period before starting to grow sometime in 2014 or 2015. To better match supply to reduced demand in the region, virtually all manufacturers and suppliers are ramping up their restructuring programs in the region. However, due to restrictive labor laws and powerful unions, closing plants in Western Europe is a challenging and lengthy process. As a result, the benefits of European restructuring activities generally will not be a meaningful driver of improvement in manufacturers' and suppliers' results until 2015 or 2016. The full report, 'European Auto Market Conditions: What U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers Said in Second-Quarter 2013,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'