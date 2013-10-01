(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) In advance of upcoming third-quarter
2013 earnings
calls, Fitch Ratings has published a report reviewing what
management at U.S.
auto manufacturers and suppliers said regarding market
conditions in Europe
during their second-quarter earnings calls.
A combination of austerity programs and fiscal concerns has
resulted in low
consumer confidence in Western Europe, which has driven a
decline in sales every
year since 2007. The weak market conditions have pressured the
profits of U.S.
auto manufacturers and suppliers with significant exposure to
the region.
Despite a continued downbeat assessment of the market, a common
theme on the
second-quarter 2013 earnings calls was guarded optimism that the
bottom of the
market may be near. However, the more positive tone did not
suggest that an
inflection point has been reached yet. Instead, most industry
participants
believe that vehicle sales will stay near the market bottom for
an extended
period before starting to grow sometime in 2014 or 2015.
To better match supply to reduced demand in the region,
virtually all
manufacturers and suppliers are ramping up their restructuring
programs in the
region. However, due to restrictive labor laws and powerful
unions, closing
plants in Western Europe is a challenging and lengthy process.
As a result, the
benefits of European restructuring activities generally will not
be a meaningful
driver of improvement in manufacturers' and suppliers' results
until 2015 or
2016.
The full report, 'European Auto Market Conditions: What U.S.
Auto Manufacturers
and Suppliers Said in Second-Quarter 2013,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Chad Walker
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2056
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Market
Conditions: What U.S.
Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers Said in Q213
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.