PARIS/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says results
from its survey of
European asset management 'front office' investment processes
confirm that one
size does not fit all in investment management. Fitch recently
surveyed 30
distinct investment processes involving EUR1.8trn of assets
under management to
identify whether firms adhered to 'best practices' as outlined
in our rating
criteria for asset managers and funds. The survey covered:
-Staffing and organisation, including functional presence/role
of a Chief
Investment Officer (CIO)
-Research resources and degree of specialisation/formalisation
-Investment decision-making processes
-Portfolio management and monitoring
In terms of optimal size, 'best practice' means achieving the
optimal fit
between the task at hand - meeting (risk-adjusted) performance
targets - and the
resources available. This will vary by asset class and strategy,
among others,
as was confirmed by survey findings. Resources alone are
insufficient: a
rigorous investment process plays an equally important role.
Most surveyed firms have a CIO or functional equivalent; in the
majority of
cases (53%) the role is more strategic in nature, as opposed to
hands-on
investment decisions (36%) and portfolio management (11%). Fitch
views a second
layer oversight on investment research and decision-making,
typically by a CIO,
as an investment management 'best practice'.
Two-thirds of surveyed managers have dedicated research teams
and three quarters
have dedicated trading desks. The level of assets under
management (AUM) is the
determining factor, as virtually all companies with more than
EUR100bn of AUM
have these dedicated functions. On the other hand, smaller
managers or those
that oversee simpler instruments and asset classes are less
likely to have
dedicated analysts/traders. Fitch's criteria emphasise the
presence of dedicated
and distinct investment resources (research and trading) as a
best practice.
In Fitch's sample, broader teams are most often seen in
strategies involving a
large investment universe covering various markets and asset
classes.
Conversely, more concentrated and highly focused teams are
mostly seen in
specialised managers. Achieving an appropriate balance between
specialisation
staff and flexibility is a best practice.
Another best practice is to have a variable compensation scheme
for key
investment decision-makers based on quantifiable objectives that
are aligned
with investors' interests. In only half of the sample, analysts'
compensation is
a function of a fund's performance, whereas it is, at least
partially, for more
than 90% of portfolio managers.
Seventy per cent of surveyed asset managers produce full
proprietary research.
The remaining 30% rely on a combination of proprietary, internal
research and
external third-party research. Fitch considers consistently
documented and
communicated analytical opinions and recommendations best
practice.
Fitch considers an investment committee or comparable mechanism
a best practice
because of the discipline it imposes. This is the case for
slightly more than
half of Fitch's samples.
At more than half of the managers in Fitch's sample, performance
attribution
analysis and risk management reports are provided to the
front-office at least
on a monthly basis. Frequent and formalised monitoring process,
distinct from
decision-making with proper and independent oversight,
constitutes best
practice.
The special report, 'Front Office' Best Practices in Investment
Management',
published 18 September 2014, is available on
www.fitchratings.com
