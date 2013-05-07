(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Auto ABS
Index report that the performance of its indices primarily displayed stable
trends in Q113.
The Fitch 30+ Delinquency Index increased marginally to 1.8% from 1.6% during Q1
while the Fitch 60+ Delinquency Index and Fitch Annualised Loss index remained
stable at 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.
Macroeconomic factors on average remained stable across the EU, while trends
varied across countries. New car sales and used car prices continued to display
decreasing trends in Q112 and manufacturers remained under pressure as a result.
New auto ABS issuance in Q113 was significantly below the highs of Q412.
However, levels remained above those recorded in Q112 and the Q412 issuance
volume was exceptionally high and not representative of a typical quarterly
issuance amount.
