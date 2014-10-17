(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Rating
Trends 3Q14
here
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Developed market European banks had
the largest
number of Viability Rating (VR) upgrades out of Fitch Ratings'
global bank
rating universe in 3Q14. The improvements in standalone credit
profiles were
mostly the result of improved capitalisation and reduced risk
profiles.
Banks in developed market Europe accounted for 46% of VR
upgrades globally in
3Q14. There were 11 VR upgrades in 3Q14, nine in 2Q14 and eight
in 1Q14, so the
improvement appears to be gaining traction. These positive
trends are flowing
through to bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), with developed
Europe accounting
for 38% of global IDR upgrades in 3Q14.
The banks in the region have strengthened their balance sheets
in recent years
and many continue to raise equity, increase loan loss reserves
and restructure
businesses. The improving macroeconomic environment also helped.
The region's VR upgrades far outweighed the five VR downgrades.
But the
downgrades, which resulted from asset quality deterioration,
weak performance or
less certain prospects, highlight weaknesses in parts of Europe.
High levels of
unreserved problem loans leave some banks, particularly in
weaker eurozone
countries, still vulnerable. The risk of deflation in the
eurozone is also
increasing, although this is not our base case for the bloc as a
whole.
The dominance of developed market European banks among 3Q14
global rating
actions is unsurprising given these dynamics. Looking ahead,
this sector is also
likely to feature heavily in rating changes. Fitch has Negative
Outlooks on 41%
of developed market European banks' IDRs, which includes our
assessment of
potential support. This reflects our view that sovereign support
is likely to
diminish rather than any expectation of weakening standalone
creditworthiness.
We expect to remove uplift for state support from most of our
developed market
European bank IDRs by end-June 2015.
Emerging market European banks also saw a fair share of ratings
actions,
although the trends were mixed. Developed and emerging market
European banks
together represented 56% of global IDR upgrades, 73% of
downgrades and roughly
60% of VR rating actions.
Outside Europe, bank rating trends point to stable expectations
for developed
market banks. Outlook stability remains high in developed market
Americas and
Asia/Australasia, with very limited upgrade potential. Global
emerging market
bank rating stability improved in 3Q14 in all regions except
Middle East/Africa,
after a declining trend over the last year.
For further details of quarterly global bank ratings, see
"Global Bank Rating
Trends 3Q14", available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
