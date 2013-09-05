(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Progress on European banking union is essential to
achieving long-term confidence in the eurozone banking sector, Fitch Ratings
says in a new report. The report also details which banking groups Fitch expects
to be included and a country-by country analysis.
"Banking union is a building block for the long-term stability of the eurozone
but it will take time," says Bridget Gandy, co-head of EMEA Financial
Institutions at Fitch. "It should help level the playing field to create a
sustainable platform for growth for divergent national economies. Ties between
banks and their sovereigns will remain, but banking union should loosen them
somewhat."
France is likely to be the largest banking system by assets under direct ECB
supervision. French regional banks in the Credit Agricole, Groupe BPCE and
Credit Mutuel groups are likely to be included because of their strong mutual
support structures. Fitch expects Germany to have the largest number of banking
groups regulated directly by the ECB, however this will comprise only 65-70% of
German banking assets. Some 40% of Germany's retail sector is likely to remain
under national supervision, comprising a multitude of local savings and
cooperative banks.
Fitch does not anticipate any short-term impact on European banks' ratings from
the introduction of banking union, but for the vast majority of European banks,
progress towards banking union should eventually be positive for Viability
Ratings (ratings excluding extraordinary support). If the ECB establishes itself
as an authoritative supervisor, the comparability of banks' risk reporting
should improve. Together with transparency around how and when a bank would be
resolved, this should improve investor confidence, resulting in better access to
the capital markets for banks and better pricing.
More efficient allocation of capital is broadly positive. However, Fitch sees
longer term negative potential for some banks and their domestic borrowers in
the stronger eurozone countries. A single supervisor may lead to the creation of
more pan-eurozone banking networks, collecting deposits in one country and
lending in another. This would be an important shift from locally funded
operations and would mean that banks operating in deposit-rich countries would
have to pay more to compete for funding, and would pass this cost on through
their lending rates.
The report "Impact of European Banking Union on Banks - More to Gain than to
Lose" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Banking Unionâ€™s Impact On Banks
here