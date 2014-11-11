(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that deflation in
the eurozone
would be negative for the European asset management (AM)
industry, as asset
prices declines across multiple sectors would lead to poor fund
performance and
investor outflows. Asset managers with primarily an eurozone
'footprint' would
be the worst positioned in such a scenario, whereas more
diversified players
would fare better.
Fitch's base-case macroeconomic forecast is for the eurozone
recovery to
gradually strengthen and to avoid deflation, which would,
broadly speaking,
support the European AM industry. However, other outcomes are
possible and risks
are skewed to the downside. With eurozone inflation falling to
just 0.3% in
August 2014, from 2.6% in September 2012, the prospect of
deflation in the
eurozone presents a meaningful and growing risk.
Deflation would affect the European AM industry through asset
price declines
(and hence, performance) and potentially shifts in flows within
the industry (ie
to non-Europe focussed products for example) rather than flows
out of the
industry into competitor products such as bank deposits.
The performance of most European asset classes would likely be
poor in a
deflation scenario. In Japan, deflation was accompanied by a
significant drop in
asset prices. Prices of equity and real-estate assets are still
significantly
below their peak 25 years after the bubble burst. While low
inflation rates are
generally positive for fixed income markets, deflation has the
reverse effect.
Falling prices would result in high real interest rates, in turn
leading to a
rising real debt burden, and increased default rates among fixed
income issuers.
Similarly, European equity markets are expected to sharply
underperform in a
deflationary environment. This would, ultimately, reduce asset
manager
profitability as price declines lead to reduced assets under
management and
negative performance potentially reduces fee income. In such an
environment it
would be important for asset managers to maintain low leverage
to protect their
creditworthiness.
Those managers with franchises concentrated in the eurozone are
most at risk in
a deflationary environment. This includes specialist asset
managers, ie credit
boutiques and niche CLO managers, due to their high exposure to
eurozone
high-yield assets. The rapid growth in the high-yield market,
particularly
among 'B-' and 'CCC' credits, has increased the number of highly
leveraged
issuers, which would be most at risk. Eurozone investment-grade
corporates, on
the other hand, have considerable financial flexibility owing to
stronger
balance sheets after several years of cash hoarding and
favourable funding
conditions.
Diversification can mitigate the effect of outflows or weak
performance on an
asset manager's overall business and was a factor in Fitch's
April 2014 upgrade
of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's credit rating. In a deflation
scenario those
managers with a range of non-eurozone focussed products will be
better
positioned than those with a majority of products focussed on
the eurozone.
Diversification (by investors and assets) is particularly
important for
independent asset managers which are typically more efficient
than subsidiaries
of larger firms, but may lack the stable asset base of, for
example, an
insurance parent.
