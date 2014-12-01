(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: European Automotive
Manufacturers
here
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
European automotive manufacturers' credit profiles should be
supported by modest
new vehicle sales increase globally, including further growth in
Europe,
combined with the benefits from past cost saving measures.
After six years of decline, we expect sales to rebound by about
4.5%-5.0% in
Europe in 2014 and increase further by 3% to 4% in 2015.
Nonetheless, we believe
that the recovery remains fragile and that sales growth will
remain uneven in
the region. A lack of clear and sustained economic recovery
continues to hinder
demand for new vehicles in Europe.
Restructuring and cost saving measures implemented by most
manufacturers in the
past two to three years are paying off and bolstering overall
profitability.
This should offset the fierce competition and continuous price
pressure globally
and the remaining production overcapacity in Europe. However, we
believe that
free cash flow will not improve as much as earnings as
investment and dividends
should increase.
We also expect key credit ratios to remain strong in 2015, in
line with solid
underlying earnings and funds from operations. Our projections
include a further
slight decrease of the sector's net leverage to about 0x at
end-2015, although
discrepancies remain between the highest-rated manufacturers
with strong net
cash position and lower-rated groups with higher debt.
The report, "2015 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers",
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.