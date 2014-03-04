(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings' latest CLO Tracker Data File includes five CLO 2.0 transactions with over EUR1.8bn in assets under management, indicating the process of new issuance replacing older transactions as they exit their reinvestment period is underway.

The CLO 2.0 transactions that have become effective have on average had higher weighted average recovery rates than seasoned CLO 1.0 transactions. They also have lower 'CCC' buckets (2.08% vs 8.7%), and are more granular (average of 77 obligors versus 62 for CLO 1.0 transactions). This is likely a result of the necessity to have "cleaner" portfolios at the pricing stage of a CLO. The granularity is more a function of CLO 1.0 transactions exiting their reinvestment periods and delevering. Of the Fitch rated CLO 1.0 universe, 70% are now through their respective reinvestment periods and the average senior note factor has decreased to 68% from 75.80% since the release of the July 2013 tracker.

Over the past year, Fitch has noted amend and extend activity on around 8.54% of each CLO portfolio on average. This is a fall from the highs experienced two years ago (see "Fitch: Significant Amend and Extend Activity in CLOs" dated 29 November 2012) when the majority of transactions were still within their reinvestment periods. It may also be a function of the return of the leveraged loan market and primary CLO market in that companies can access financing again without having to go their lenders looking for maturity extensions. Reducing weighted average lives and increasing weighted average cost of funding in tandem with high loan prices may influence CLO 1.0 equity investors to consider calling transactions.

The largest CLO 2.0 transaction to date rated by Fitch is St. Paul's III (EUR556.5m), and was the result of the partial redemption of ICG EOS Loan Fund I.

Senior and junior OC cushions have stepped up significantly over the past year.

The inclusion of CLO 2.0 transactions not withstanding the average senior cushion is now 52.4% and the junior cushion sits at 2.8%. As the CLO 1.0 transactions roll off we would expect to see these cushions continue to increase. The effectiveness of OC tests as the portfolios roll off will be governed by the granularity of portfolios and the credit quality of loans maturing towards the tail end of the transaction.

Average net portfolio losses are stable since the last tracker with the average loss now at 1.63% across the transactions

The report, "Fitch Q1 CLO Tracker Data File" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker Data File - Jan 2014

here