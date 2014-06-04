(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its latest European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker that CLOs continue to
demonstrate stable ratings and strong performance.
The average net loss across all transactions was -1.56% at end-April 2014, up
from -1.49% at end-April 2013. The increase was due to the continued workout of
defaulted or credit risk names. However, one of the most significant drivers of
net portfolio losses in 2014 has been the default of the Vivarte transaction.
In the past 12 months, Fitch has rated 11 transactions that have become
effective and which are included in the CLO Tracker data file. A further seven
transactions have closed but have not yet become effective. The average time to
ramp-up was 3.4 months and the average percentage ramped at closing was 66%.
CLOs 1.0 rated by Fitch have performed in line with investor expectations, with
an annual average cash return of approximately 14% and an average cumulative
distribution near 90% of the equity balance. 80% of the CLOs 1.0 rated by Fitch
made an equity payment on the most recent payment date, with an average
annualised cash return of more than 17% and a median annualised cash return
above 20%. Fitch notes a high disparity between deals.
Amend and extend activity has diminished as refinancing options have become
available through the high yield bond market and on the back of new CLO
issuance. On average, transactions that are one year from the end of their
reinvestment period have paid down their senior liabilities by 10% and 22% after
two years, as seen in Figure 1.
CLOs are overweight loans with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. They represent 44% of
assets in CLO portfolios, compared to 35% of credit opinions for senior secured
loans. However, covenant-lite (Cov-Lite) loans have increased as part of CLO
portfolios and CLO 2.0 transactions typically now have Cov-Lite buckets ranging
from 20% to 50%. The credit quality of recent vintage Cov-Lite loans has
migrated from 'B' to 'B'/'B-'. This trend shows a growing appetite for risk
among leveraged loan investors
The report, European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker, is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Loan CLO Performance Tracker
here