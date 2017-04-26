(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) The prospect of greater restrictions on
diesel-engine
cars in Europe has not affected used car prices so far, but this
could change if
the restrictions caused a rapid and large shift of demand away
from diesel cars,
Fitch Ratings says. Implications for auto loan and lease ABS are
likely to
depend on the scope of the restrictions and how quickly they are
introduced.
Concerns about NO2 emissions have prompted Stuttgart to announce
plans to stop
some diesel cars entering the city when air quality is
particularly poor.
Similar restrictions have been discussed for Dusseldorf and
Munich.
Greater restrictions on the use of diesel cars in Germany and
elsewhere appear
likely. The Stuttgart announcement followed European Commission
warnings to
Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK for failing to cut NO2
levels. Last
year, the mayors of Paris, Madrid, and Athens announced plans to
ban diesel
vehicles from city centres by 2025.
The chief impact of such initiatives on auto ABS transactions
would be felt in
deals with residual value (RV) exposure (where obligors can
return the vehicle
in lieu of final payments) if used diesel car prices fell
sharply below the
price assumed within the contractual RV amount. In such
transactions, RV risk
often outweighs obligor default risk. Transactions with no RV
exposure would
only be indirectly affected by lower recovery proceeds from
defaulted clients.
There is no evidence so far of any impact on used diesel car
prices. Whether
this happens will depend on how widespread and severe the
eventual restrictions
are - both geographically and regarding the types of vehicles
affected - and on
the response of manufacturers and customers. Diesel remains an
important
component of manufacturers' attempts to meet carbon emissions
targets while the
market for electric and hybrid cars develops. High mileage
diesel drivers may be
less affected by restrictions on driving in urban areas.
Scrappage schemes,
which press reports say the UK has considered, could place a
temporary floor
under prices.
However, a declining share of new car sales in Germany, coupled
with press
reports that it is taking longer to sell used diesel cars due to
decreasing
demand, bolsters our view that regulatory pressures could
eventually hit used
diesel car prices. Prices could also suffer due to
company-specific
environmental agendas (company fleets comprise a high share of
diesel cars).
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/german_new_car_sales___diesel_share?src=embed
" title="German
New Car Sales - Diesel Share" width="773" height=""
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
If used diesel car prices fell and the time to sale increased,
the impact on ABS
transactions would depend on factors such as the proportion of
diesel cars in
the underlying pool and the RV exposure. There could be an
offsetting short-term
effect from higher demand for petrol-powered vehicles. We
already stress
transactions for steep declines in used car prices due to
unexpected
macroeconomic deterioration and/or changes in consumer
preferences.
Transactions backed by diesel cars which comply with the EU's
latest 'Euro 6'
anti-pollution standard (predominantly sold from late 2015),
would probably be
less affected (Stuttgart's proposed restriction would not cover
these vehicles).
Transactions that have amortised will have larger buffers
against losses, due to
increased credit enhancement (CE). Typically, initial CE
increases by at least
2pp-3pp in the first year after closing for senior notes and
even faster in
years thereafter.
Our assessment of these factors would be reflected in the
transaction-specific
RV and recovery assumptions that we apply to capture the risk
that future sale
proceeds fall due to changes in consumer preferences.
In UK transactions, we analyse the RV risk embedded in widely
used personal
contract purchase (PCP) contracts under the same framework as
for auto leases
elsewhere. Voluntary termination rights introduce used car value
exposure to all
contracts governed by applicable consumer legislation, but in
today's
PCP-dominated ABS portfolios, these are less important from a
ratings
perspective.
Contact:
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director, Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 117
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Thomas Krug
Associate Director, Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 252
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
