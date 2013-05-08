(Repeat for additional subcribers)
May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
A decade of zero or low growth in Europe would weigh on
most of the continent's corporate sector, but the scale of the impact would vary
significantly, Fitch Ratings says. A scenario analysis of the potential winners
and losers from a Japan-style lost decade puts utilities and telecom companies
among those most at risk, while the gaming sector could benefit from
deregulation as governments search for ways to increase tax revenues.
In a special report "Scenario: Effects of a European Lost Decade on
Corporates" published today, we examine the similarities and differences between
Japan in the early 1990s and the current conditions in Europe, as well as how
European companies would cope with zero growth across the EU until 2018. A lost
European decade is however not Fitch's baseline assumption. We expect a recovery
to come much sooner, with the eurozone returning to modest growth in 2014.
As well as the specific sector a company operates in, the primary factors
determining the impact of a lost decade would be how reliant it is on sales in
the slowest-growing developed European markets and the location of its major
cost bases.
Utilities, with their exposure to big, developed markets and their
necessarily-local cost bases are high on the list of sectors that suffer as
growth slows, demand falls and power prices weaken. On top of that, they would
also face the risk of additional taxation and further regulatory intervention if
governments took action to ensure bills remained affordable for consumers. The
five largest Fitch-rated utilities (Electricite de France, Enel
, E.ON, Iberdrola and RWE ) all have
stubbornly high net debt, leaving them with limited rating
headroom if conditions deteriorate further.
Telecom companies could face similar pressures due to the location of their
customers and cost bases, though this would be tempered by the growth in
international assets for some groups. A prolonged downturn would also compound
the existing challenge of high investment requirements, driven by spectrum
acquisition and the need to upgrade mobile networks to the latest technology.
In our analysis, gaming companies would continue to benefit from government
deregulation as they would be seen as a potential source of additional taxation
revenue. This would enable companies to expand into new businesses and markets,
more than offsetting weaker consumer confidence.