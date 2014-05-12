(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European MMF Quarterly - Euro -
1Q14
PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in new reports
that
European-domiciled money market funds (MMFs) in 1Q14 have
lengthened average
portfolio maturities and increased their allocations to
sovereigns and
government agencies, mostly from France, the US and the UK.
During the first quarter of the year European MMFs have been
more willing to
seize yield-picking and investment opportunities by increasing
their allocation
to assets with maturity of more than three months. The maturity
of portfolios
extended as a result, with MMFs' weighted average lives (WAL)
reaching 58 days
on average at end-March 2014, six days longer than in December
2013. The move
was more pronounced for euro- and US dollar-denominated funds.
MMFs have increased their exposure to sovereigns and government
agencies over
the quarter, reaching 12%, 11% and 8% in US dollar, euro and
sterling funds
respectively. The increase as mostly concentrated in exposure to
the French, US,
and UK governments as well as related government agencies.
This, combined with larger allocation to 'F1+' (or equivalent)
rated banks such
as Nordea Bank, DZ Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC,
resulted in MMFs
improving their credit profile through the quarter. On average
at end-March
2014, MMFs portfolios were almost evenly split between 'F1+'-
and 'F1'-rated
issuers.
European MMFs' allocation to banks whose Outlooks have been
revised to Negative
as part of Fitch's review of sovereign support assumption in
bank ratings
primarily include ING Bank, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds, Societe
Generale, Bank of
America and ABN Amro Bank. Fitch expects to review these banks
ratings within
one to two years so that their Long-Term IDRs will likely be
based on the
Viability Ratings, currently 'a' for ING and Deutsche Bank and
'a-' for the
latter four. Average MMF exposure to these four banks stood at
8% at end-March
2014.
Dispersion among top-held issuers has increased through 1Q14
with notable
reduced exposures to Societe Generale (in euro funds) and
Deutsche Bank (in
sterling and US dollar funds), although they remain important
issuers for MMFs.
The full reports, "European MMF Quarterly - Euro - 1Q14",
"European MMF
Quarterly - Sterling - 1Q14", and "European MMF Quarterly - US
Dollar - 1Q14",
are available at www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European MMF Quarterly - Sterling - 1Q14
European MMF Quarterly - US Dollar - 1Q14
